GIRLS TRACK: Rams win home relays

Glenwood girls track picked up a victory at its home invite on Thursday, scoring 193 points. Harlan came in second with 106.

The Rams weren't the only local team in action. Lewis Central placed third with 94 points, Abraham Lincoln finished with 64.5 and Thomas Jefferson scored one point.

Glenwood's Zoie Carda won the 100-meter with a time of 13.16 seconds, Allison Koontz won the 200 with a 27.41 and the 400 with a time of 1:03.95 and Abby Hughes won the 100 hurdles with a 17.30.

Lewis Central's Elise Thramer won the discus with a throw of 118 feet, 10 inches and the shot put with 36-3.5 and Stacy Merksick won the high jump by clearing 4-8.

The Rams won the 400 relay with a time of 51.67 and the sprint medley with a 1:54.11,

The Titans won the 800 relay with a time of 1:51.67.

Koontz led Glenwood with 25 points, Danika Arnold scored 19, Abby Hughes scored 18.5, Carda finished with 17, Kennedy Jones scored 14.25, Charley Hernandez tallied 12.5, Brooklyn Schultz added 12, Madelyn Berglund scored 11 and Breckyn Petersen collected 10.

Brynlee Arnold, Lauren Hughes, Keisi Duran, Jenna Hopp, Rachel Mullennax, Neyla Nanfito, Courtney Crawford, Kate Hughes, Faylynn Griffin, Lauren Stanislav, Maya Schau, Nikki Nielsen and Hadley Carman were the other scorers for Glenwood.

Thramer led the Titans with 20 points, Kierra Schmiedling scored 13, Madelin Fidone added 12 and Merksick scored 10.

Maddie Bergman, Irelynn James, Addison Holt, Gracie Hays, Avery Heller, Karyssa O'Doniel, Mahri Manz, Brooke Larsen, Madison Kafka, Lauren Miller, Elise Mullenix, Kendall Mings, Madison Jones, Ava Bussey, Lucy Scott, Caysie Schlines, Mary Graeve, Eleanor Scott and Lauren Benck all scored for L.C.

Abraham Lincoln was led in scoring by Hutson Rau, who finished with 15.5 and Abby LaSale scored 13.75.

Ava Watkins, Lydia Dix, Emma O'Neal, Jacee Tindall, Hailey Holcombe, Kylie Richardson, Lilly Perez, Vanessa White, Emily Billings, Ashley Martinez, Neveah Grahm, Mara Stuck, Madison Myers, Julia Smith, KayLynn Kepler Thomason, Preslie Girres and Ceazie Pargo all scored for the Lynx as well.

Shaeley Bose was the lone scorer for Thomas Jefferson.

Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Glenwood are in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the L.C. Invite.