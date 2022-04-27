GIRLS TRACK: Saintes takes second at Fremont-Mills, girls track wrap

St. Albert placed second at the Fremont-Mills invite in Tabor on Tuesday with 112 points, Glenwood placed third with 107 points and Heartland Christian came in seventh with 24 points.

Glenwood freshman Taylor Roenfeldt won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.94 seconds.

St. Albert freshman Ellie Monahan won the 200 with a 27.99, freshman Payton Johnsen won the 800 with a 2:48.40, junior Reese Duncan won the 1500 with a 5:27.50, senior Lauren Williams won the 100 hurdles with a 16.63 and the 400 hurdles with a 1:11.03, senior Mia Allmon won the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 7.5 inches and the dicus with a toss of 97-4,

Glenwood won the 400 relay with a 54.73 and the 3200 relay with an 11:56.96

St. Albert won the sprint medley relay with a 1:57.21.

Other scorers for St. Albert include Lydia Sherrill, Brenna Smith, Pearl Reisz, Carly McKeever and Payton Johnsen.

Other scorers for Glenwood include Maddie Stratton, Courtney Crawford, Faylynn Griffin, Ella Richards, Aby Luddington, Emma Johnson, Emerson Griffin, Destiny Yale, Addison Fitcher, Keisi Duran, Lauren Stanislav, Maya Schau, Hadley Carman, Ryley Nebel, McKenna Wilkes, Ilsa Kemling and Hailey Wright.

Scorers for Heartland include Grace Steinmetz, Hannah Steinmetz and McKenna McCord.

Treynor wins Lady Red Relays

Treynor girls track won the Lady Red Relays on Tuesday in Missouri Valley, scoring 139 points as a team. The Cardinals defeated Harlan by 30 points who placed second.

Riverside came in fifth with 86 points and AHSTW took eighth with six points.

Riverside junior Veronica Andrusyshyn placed first in the 100 with a time of 12.97 and the 100 hurdles with a 16.96 and sophomore Lydia Erickson won the 200 with a 27.45.

Treynor senior Carissa Spanier won the 400 hurdles with a 1:10.12, junior Clara Teigland won the high jump by clearing 4-8 and sophomore Jadyn Huisman won the discus with a throw of 104-3.

Treynor won the 800 relay with a 1:49.36 and Riverside won the 3200 relay with a 10:21.98, the distance medley with a 4:32.51.

Scorers for Treynor include Jozie Lewis, Olivia Larsen, Keelea Navara, Kasey Lang, Alyssa Kulesa, Emma Miller, Olivia Williams, Rachel Kinsella, Alexa Schwartz, Reese Chapman, Allie Houser, Aubree James and Ava Kennedy.

Scorers for Riverside include Veronica Schechinger, Carly Henderson, Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon, Elly Henderson, MacyWoods, Lili McCready, Addison Feuring, Mack Olmstead-Mitchell, Ayla Richardson, Madison Maldwin and Sophia Taylor.

Scorers for AHSTW include Delaney Goshorn, Loralei Wahling, Brooklyn Buck, Rylie Knap, Kaleah Guyer, Graycen Partlow, Makenzie Pauley, Lydia Pace, Lillian Scott and Breanna Lurz.

Underwood places second at Bob Clark Relays

Underwood took second at the Bob Clark Relays in Audubon on Tuesday with 97.5 points. Clarinda won the title with 100. Tri-Center placed sixth with 79 points.

Underwood's Aliyah Humphrey won the 400 with a 59.90 and Hailey Martin won the 100 hurdles with a 16.95.

Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth won the 400 hurdles with a 1:12.18.

Tri-Center won the 3200 relay with a time of 10:34.31 and Underwood won the shuttle hurdle relay with a 1:09.92.

Other scorers for Underwood include Ruby Patomson, Jordyn Reimer, Ali Fletcher, Josie Rosas, Claire Cook, Sophie Fiedler, Kinsley Ferguson, Emma Childers, Ellie Hackett, Hailey Martin, Alizabeth Jacobsen, Tayler Krueger, Allie Witt, Vivian Myers and Kate Fitzpatrick.

Other scorers for Tri-Center include Avilyn Killpack, Alexis Swinarski, Emile Sorenson, Jaden Franke, Karis Corrin, Mikenzie Brewer, Isah VanArsdol, Hayden Thomas, Taylor Kenkel and Kaitlin Kozeal.