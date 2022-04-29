 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS TRACK

GIRLS TRACK: Treynor takes title in Woodbine, ﻿Underwood takes third at Griswold

Treynor logo

Treynor girls track won the championship at the Woodbine Invite on Thursday, scoring 143 points. Riverside placed second with 94. 

The Cardinals scored 44 of their points off relays, 33 on field events and 32 off sprints. 

Riverside scored 34 off relays and 29 off sprints. 

Treynor's Olivia Larsen won the 200-yard dash with a time of 27.19 seconds and Carissa Spanier won the 100 hurdles with a 17.52. 

Riverside's Macy Woods won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 6.25 inches. 

Riverside won the 400 relay with a 51.65 and the 800 relay with a 1:48.59.

 Underwood takes third at Griswold 

Underwood girls track took third place at the Griswold Invite on Thursday with 94 points. Nodaway Valley won the meet with 129 points and AHSTW took 10th with 30. 

Underwood was led in scoring by Kinsley Ferguson and Tieler Hull who each scored 10 points. 

Ferguson placed fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.96, was on the 800 relay team which came in third, the 1600 relay which placed second and the sprint medley relay which placed third. 

Hull won the 100 with a time of 13.60 

Rylie Knop led the Vikings with 8.25 points. 

She placed third in the 3000 with a 13:16.44, was on the 1600 relay team which placed fifth and the distance medley which took fourth. 

Underwood won the 3200 relay with a time of 11:10.64 and the shuttle hurdle relay with a 1:11.23. 

