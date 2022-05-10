GIRLS TRACK: Treynor wins Trojan Relays; Eagles, Bobcats run in Tabor

Treynor girls track won the Tri-Center girls Trojan Relays on Monday in Neola, scoring 103 points.

Riverside came in third with 73 points, Underwood took fourth with 65 points, St. Albert came in sixth with 60 points, Tri-Center earned eighth with 39 points and AHSTW finished in 10th with seven points.

St. Albert's Reese Duncan took first in the 3000-meter run with a time of 12 minutes, 36.76 seconds.

Riverside's Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100 with a time of 13.05 and Lydia Erickson won the 200 with a 27.56,

Underwood's Aliyah Humphrey won the 400 with a 1:01.60, Alizabeth Jacobsen won the high jump, clearing 5-4 and Jordyn Reimer won the Long Jump with a leap of 16-5.75.

Riverside won the 400 relay with a time of 51.56 and the 3200 relay with a 10:33.66.

Underwood won the 400 shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:09.12.

Tri-Center won the 1600-distance medley relay with a time of 4:42.48.

Alyssa Kulesa led Treynor in scoring with 14 points. She placed third in the 400 with a 1:07.01, third in the 1500 with a 5:53.39 and ran on the 3200 relay which placed second.

Andrusyshyn led Riverside in scoring with 20.5 points. On top of winning the 100, she placed second in the 100 hurdles with a 15.98 and ran on the 400 relay team.

Reimer led Underwood with 14.5 points. On top of winning the long jump, she ran on the 800 relay which placed second and the shuttle hurdle relay.

Mia Allmon led St. Albert in scoring with 12 points. She placed fourth in the discus and second in the shot put.

Avilyn Killpack and Emile Sorenson both scored 8.5 points for Tri-Center. Killpack placed third in the high jump and ran on the distance medley relay. Sorenson ran on the sprint medley which placed fifth and placed second in the long jump.

Brooklyn Buck, Rylie Knop, Delaney Goshorn and Kaleah Guyer all scored 1.25 points to lead AHSTW.

Heartland, ISD run at Fremont-Mills

Heartland Christian and Iowa School for the Deaf competed at the Fremont-Mills Last Chance Invite in Tabor on Monday.

Heartland placed ninth as a team with 18 points and ISD didn't score.

Heartland's Grace Steinmetz placed third in the 400 with a 1:08.4, second in the 800 with a 2:45 and third in the 1500 with a 6:00.4. Hannah Steinmetz earned fourth in the 3000 with a 13:45.74.

ISD's Kali Nipper placed 17th in the 100, eighth in the shot put and 19th in the discus, Janessa Hull took 21st in the 100 and Payton Martin placed 21st in the shot put.