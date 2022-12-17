GIRLS WRESTLING: Council Bluffs competes at Wahoo Invite

Council Bluffs girls wrestling competed at the Wahoo Invite on Friday, where it finished eight as a team after six wrestlers placed in the top six of their weight class.

Daniela Salinas placed fourth at 100, Sierra Wieland finished fourth at 125, Chloe Wieland finished in fourth at 130, Jules Thomas took sixth at 145, Kassidy Fiala won a bronze medal at 155 and Emalee Hegarty took fourth at 190.

Council Bluffs girls wrestling is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 5 in a triangular at Sioux City West.