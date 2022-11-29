GIRLS WRESTLING: Council Bluffs sweeps quad

Council Bluffs went 3-0 at the Western Iowa Quad in West Monona on Monday, defeating Western Iowa 41-24, Southwest Iowa 42-28 and Sioux City North 30-27.

In the first dual against Western Iowa, Sierra Wieland, Delilah Eloe, Quinn Velder, Kassidy Fiala, Emalee Hegarty, Daniela Salinas and Jerri Hughes all earned victories. Eloe and Fiala both won via pinfall.

Against Southwest Iowa, Wieland, Hannah Morris, Fiala, Hegarty, Salinas, Kayle Hintze and Hughes all earned victories.

Against Sioux City North, Jules Thomas, Fiala, Salinas, Hughes and Wieland all earned wins. Wieland won via pinfall.

Council Bluffs will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Audubon Invite.