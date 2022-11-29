 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
GIRLS WRESTLING

GIRLS WRESTLING: Council Bluffs sweeps quad

  • 0

Council Bluffs went 3-0 at the Western Iowa Quad in West Monona on Monday, defeating Western Iowa 41-24, Southwest Iowa 42-28 and Sioux City North 30-27. 

In the first dual against Western Iowa, Sierra Wieland, Delilah Eloe, Quinn Velder, Kassidy Fiala, Emalee Hegarty, Daniela Salinas and Jerri Hughes all earned victories. Eloe and Fiala both won via pinfall. 

Against Southwest Iowa, Wieland, Hannah Morris, Fiala, Hegarty, Salinas, Kayle Hintze and Hughes all earned victories. 

Against Sioux City North, Jules Thomas, Fiala, Salinas, Hughes and Wieland all earned wins. Wieland won via pinfall. 

Council Bluffs will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Audubon Invite. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ever wondered how much money one wins at the FIFA World Cup?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert