GIRLS WRESTLING: Lewis Central hosts and wins 2023 Titan Starcade

The 2023 Titan Starcade lived up to the name as Lewis Central shone in the 25-team girls wrestling showcase on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

“I thought our girls wrestled pretty aggressively,” head coach August Manz said. “Went out there, looked to score points and to do what we've been talking about all year.”

Ava McNeal (100) pinned all three opponents – within less than five minutes – to get the Titans a strong early start.

At 105, Maya Humlicek pinned her first three opponents, two just past the minute mark, before winning over Bellevue East’s Elaina Fletcher – Omaha Metro Conference Tournament champion on Saturday – with a 16-2 major decision.

Cierra (110) and Susan Elderbaum (125) placed third and second, respectively, with Cierra pinning her first opponent with 5:22 on the clock.

Cierra lost to Bennington’s Maycee Peacher, but responded with a pin.

Susan pinned her first two opponents, including Metro third-place finisher Hailey Knight, but was pinned by Kianna Wingender from Bennington.

Sophie Barnes (125) earned another gold for the Titans, pinning her first two before winning the first-place match by a 4-2 decision over returning state champion Alexis Pehrson (Yutan).

“She stuck to her game plan, never panicked and got the W,” the Titans head coach said.

Sticking to the game plan was the key for the other wrestlers, Manz added.

“They got right to their game plan where they're just attacking and scoring the points that they're looking for and not being held back, as opposed having to wrestle their opponents’ style, type match. They were always looking to be able to get the points that they wanted. And the results show it.”

At 130, Madison Almon placed second with a 14-8 win and 1:12 pin to get to the final, where she was pinned by Chloe Wieland (CBCSD).

Mahri Manz (140) and Espie Almanzan (145) both pinned each of their three opponents, though Manz was more effective, earning first place in 6:13, while Almazan went into the sixth minute in two of her matches.

Isabell Sunderman (155) and Kelis Tawzer both placed fifth, while Miley Swedensky (135) was sixth.

“All our girls are out there and looking to try to score and make improvements in some of the things that they're behind or struggling with,” Lewis Central’s head coach said. “And that's what I'm pretty happy about. They're not just content with, well, this is how it's going to be and we're not going not going to get any better. No, they're always looking to get better.”

Manz views the Titans’ first-place finish as a stepping stone towards regionals and state.

Glenwood finished in 14th, while Treynor was 17th.