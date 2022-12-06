GIRLS WRESTLING: Local grapplers shine at CB Wrestling showdown

Multiple area wrestlers took home medals at the Council Bluffs Girls Wrestling showdown on Monday at Abraham Lincoln.

In the 100-pound bracket, Ava McNeal of Lewis Central took gold after going 2-0 with two first-period pinfalls. Daniela Salinas of Council Bluffs took seconds with a 1-1 record.

Treynor's Emma Miller placed first at 105 after defeating Lemuna Gurisho of Des Moines Public via pinfall in the second period.

Skyler Thuman of Council Bluffs took third in the 100 silver bracket and Kaylea Hintze earned fourth.

Lewis Central's Maya Humlicek won the 100 gold bracket, Cierra Elderbaum of LC came in second, Audrina Johansen of Glenwood placed third and Ava Kennedy of Treynor took fourth.

Adalyn Minahan of Treynor placed third at 115 and Jordin Acosta of Treynor earned second at 120.

Glenwood's Emily Lundvall placed first in the 125 hold bracket. Andyn White of Treynor won the 125 silver bracket.

Sophie Barnes of Lewis Central won the 130 gold bracket, Sierra Wieland of Council Bluffs took third and Emerson Gregg of Treynor placed fourth.

Chloe Wieland of Council Bluffs won the 130 silver bracket, Madison Allmon of Lewis Central came in second and Norah Reardon of Council Bluffs placed fourth.

Lauralysa Flint-Spencer of Glenwood finished third at 135, Mckenna Wilkes of Glenwood took second at 150 and Kassandra Hirsch-Rollins came in fourth at 140.

Lewis Central's Espie Almazan won the 145 gold tournament, Mahri Manz of L.C. came in second and Maya Rivas of Glenwood placed third.

Hannah Morris of Council Bluffs placed third in the 145 Bronze (A) bracket.

Kassidy Fiala of Council Bluffs took fourth in the 155 gold bracket and Jules Thomas of Council Bluffs earned third at 155 silver.

Glenwood's Tala Abukhait took first in the 155 Bronze (A) bracket, Quinn Velder of Council Bluffs came in second.

Lewis Central's Dana Swedensey came in first in the 170 gold bracket, KElis Tawzer of LC placed second in the 170 silver bracket and Giselle Coleman of Council Bluffs placed fourth at 170 silver.

Isabella Canada of AHSTW won the 235 bracket.