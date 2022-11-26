GIRLS WRESTLING: Local teams kick off season

The first official season of girls high school wrestling is underway and local teams are already making a splash.

Ridge View Girls Invite

Lewis Central's Ava McNeal claimed gold in the 100-pound division after defeating Jazz Christensen of S.W.A.T Valkyrie with a first-period pin.

Maya Humlicek won the 110 bracket with a second-period pin over Sophia Harris of Humboldt. Cierra Elderbaum placed third at 110.

Glenwood's Audrina Johanson won the 115 silver bracket with a 10-6 win over Kiara Ruiz of Spencer. Lewis Central's Annabelle Hawkins placed seventh.

Riverside's Jadyden Carrigan placed second at 120

Susan Elderbaum of Lewis Central placed second at 125 and Glenwood's Emily Lundvall placed third.

Sophie Barnes earned second at 130 and Glenwood's Lauralyse Flint-Spencer came in seventh.

Madeline Furlow and Madison Allmon of LC placed second and third in the 130 silver bracket.

Riverside Ana Wilson earned sixth at 140. McKenna Wilkes of Glenwood took fifth in the 140 silver bracket.

Mahri Manz won the 145 bracket after pinning Odola Cham of Sioux Central in the second period. Glenwood's Maya Rivas placed fourth.

Lewis Central's Espie Almazan came in third at 155. Isabell Sunderman won the 155 silver bracket and Glenwood's Tala Abukhait took fifth.

Lewis Central's Dana Swedensky took fifth at 170 and Kia Meek of Riverside placed sixth. Kelis Twazer of Lewis Central came in seventh in the silver bracket.

Riverside's Markely Yanes placed eighth at 235.

East vs West Dual Tournament

Lewis Central competed at the East vs West dual tournament where it went 5-0 in duals, defeating Anamosa 48-30, Cresco Crestwood 45-20, Decorah 489-30, East Buchanan 42-31 and Elkader Central Community 54-12.

Sophie Barnes, Mahri Manz and Espie Almazan all earned pins against Anamosa.

Almazan, Dana Swedensky, McNeal, Cierra Elderbaum and Humlicek all won matches against Crestwood.

Susan Elderbaum, Barnes, Manz, Almazan and Swedensky all won matches against Decorah.

McNeal, Susan Elderbaum and Manz all won against East Buchanan.

Humlicek, Susan Elderbaum and Barnes all won against Central Community.

MRAC Girls Tournament

Council Bluffs Co-Op competed at the MRAC tournament on Nov. 19.

Daniela Salinas placed third at 105. Skylar Thurman went 2-1 to take third at 110. Kaylea Hintze placed fourth at 115 by going 2-2. Jerri Hughes took fifth at 115.

Norah Rearson placed fourth at 130 and Cierra Wineland went 3-0 to win the championship at 130. She defeated Briat Hoppe of LeMars with a 33-second pin in the championship match.

Chloe Wineland earned second in the 130 silver bracket.

Delilah Eloe placed second at 135 with a 2-1 record and Kassandra Hirsch-Rollins won a bronze at 135.

Hannah Morris placed fifth at 145 and Quinn Velder took first in the 145 silver bracket.

Kassidy Fiala won the title at 155 and her teammate Jules Thomas placed second.

Giselle Coleman placed fifth at 170, Emalee Hegarty took fifth at 190 and Savannah Burger took fifth at 235.