GIRLS WRESTLING: Treynor hosts wrestling Invite

Treynor hosted the Treynor Girls Thursday Night Smackdown on Thursday night where many local wrestlers found success.

Audrina Johansen of Glenwood earned second place at the 103-109 division after winning two of her three matches and Emma Miller of Treynor placed third in the division with a 1-2 record. Johansen started the night with a second-period pinfall over Jordan Mulford of Audubon and ended the night with a third-period pinfall over Miller. Miller also pinned Mulford in the second period.

Adalyn Minahan of Treynor placed fird at the 113-119 division winning all three matches. She pinned Kambry Gordon of Clarinda in 20 seconds, Rachel Rynearson of Audubon in just over one minute and Kyle Wiskus of Carroll Kuemper Catholic in 1:24.

Jordin Acosta of Treynor won one match at 117-123 to place third. She defeated Laura McCarville of Audubon with a third-period pinfall.

Glenwood's Emily Lundvall took the title at 124-129 and Emerson Gregg of Treynor came in second. Lundvall pinned Gregg in the first round of matches but both went 2-0 after. Gregg pinned Emily Foran of Audubon in 26 seconds and defeated Lea Gute of Missouri Valley 6-2. Lundvall pinned Gute in the third period and Foran in the second period.

Glenwood's Lauralyse Flint-Spencer placed first at 130-139 with three wins. She pinned Sophie Messersmhidt of Missouri Valley in the second period, Lillian Kreger of Logan-Magnolia in the second period and Presley Mass of Missouri Valley in the third period.

Glenwood's Maya Rivas took first at 138-143 and her teammate Mckenna Wilkes came in third. Wilkes and Rivas both won in the third round earning second-period pinfalls over Missouri Valley teammates Riley Marcum and Henley Arbaugh respectively. Rivas pinned Wilkes in the first period in round two. Rivas pinned Marcum in first period of the third round of matches.

Tala Abukhait of Glenwood placed third at 149-153.

AHSTW's Isabella Canada won the 209-223 bracket. She pinned Jocelyn Buffum of Missouri Valley in the second period and won with a forfeit over Karelyn Darrah of Clarinda in the second round of matches.