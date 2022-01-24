Girls Wrestling: Underwood's Allen claims state title, other local wrestlers place

Underwood freshman Molly Allen went 5-0 over the weekend at the girls state wrestling championship in Coralville to claim a state title at 105 pounds.

Allen is only the second freshman to win a state wrestling title for Underwood.

"It's great," Underwood head coach Joe Stephens said. "... She's special as an athlete and she works really hard at this. She does some great things. We're super excited and happy for her and excited about what's coming down the road."

Allen said she is excited to win the state title but still has some high goals left for the season, including winning a medal at the boys tournament.

"It's really good. I've had a lot of people talk to me and tell me good job and that feeling is just crazy," Allen said. "It's exciting. ... It means a lot to me. That excitement to me is crazy. It feels so good. It makes me even more excited to compete for the boys.

"I'm pumped to wrestle in the boys state tournament. That's really what I've been looking forward to, too. Winning the girls just in my head I'm thinking how much closer I am to placing high at boys."

Allen beat Abraham Lincoln's Hannah Davis in the championship match.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Allen started her tournament with a 27-second pin over Claire Vittetoe of Clear Creek-Amana.

In the second round, she won via technical fall after defeating Greta Goodman of Ames 20-5 in the third period.

In the quarterfinals, she pinned Reese Berns of Elkader Central Community in 28 seconds. She continued to roll in the semifinals with a first-period pin over Mia Kurth of Waukon.

In the championship match, she defeated Davis 12-1. Davis finished with the silver medal in the tournament.

"That's just how she is," Stephens said. "She wrestles hard as anyone looking to score points nonstop. She's fearless. She's not scared. It's just a perfect setup for her. When she gets rolling she's hard to stop for anybody."

Allen and Davis weren't the only local wrestlers to win medals at the tournament.

Lewis Central's Maya Humlicek won a bronze medal at 100 after defeating Mariah Michels 10-3 in the third-place match, and Ava Kennedy from Treynor placed sixth at 100.

Lewis Central's Ava McNeal took sixth at 105, Sophie Barnes won bronze at 125, Emily Lundvall of Glenwood placed second in the 125-silver bracket, Mahri Manz of Lewis Central earned fourth at 140, Espie Almazan of Lewis Central came in sixth at 145 and Isabella Canada of AHSTW placed fourth at 190.

Girls wrestling is currently not sanctioned by the IGHSAU, but is set to become a sanctioned sport for the 2022-23 school year.