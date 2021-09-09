Girres leads AL volleyball to sweep over TJ

T.J. battled hard out of the timeout and scored one more point, but two kills from Girres and Romano won the set 25-22 for Abraham Lincoln.

Junior Azaria Green finished with five kills in the second set.

The third set was back and forth, with neither team able to go on a long run. Abraham Lincoln found momentum going on a 4-1 run with an ace from Nelson and three T.J. errors to take a 19-17 lead, leading to a Thomas Jefferson timeout.

Girres spiked down another kill and junior Josi Clark served an ace out of the timeout, making Thomas Jefferson call another quick timeout down 21-17.

Girres scored on another kill out of the timeout, but three straight A.L. errors and a kill by senior Jazlynn Sanders drew the Jackets within 22-21.

Abraham Lincoln took advantage of an attacking error and won the match after two aces from Girres, giving A.L. the match-deciding set by a score of 25-21.

"We kind of got into a little slump in both of those sets," Girres said about sets two and three. "We switched up our serve receive a little bit and picked up and fought back, and I thought we did pretty good on that."

Girres credited her offensive success to good passing, especially from Romano.