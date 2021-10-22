 Skip to main content
Girres named First-Team All-MRAC
Girres named First-Team All-MRAC

  • Updated
BaylieGirres.jpg

Abraham Lincoln senior Baylie Girres eyes the ball in a match against Thomas Jefferson earlier this year.

 PETER HUGUENIN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Abraham Lincoln senior outside hitter Baylie Girres was named to the First-Team All-Missouri River Athletic Conference volleyball team on Friday. 

Girres finished the season with a team-high 268 kills. Her 268 kills was the 11th most in Class 5A and the second most in the MRAC conference. 

She also had 41 assists, 63 blocks, 241 digs and 17 aces. 

Junior middle blocker Azaria Green and sophomore setter Molly Romano were listed on the Second-Team All-MRAC. 

Green totaled 235 kills, a team-high 90 blocks and 21 digs. Green had the 16th most blocks in the entire state and the second most in Class 5A.

Romano dished out 755 assists, spiked down 141 kills, blocked 52 shots and served 26 aces. 

Romano had the 34th most assists in the state, fifth most in Class 5A and second most in the MRAC. 

A.L. junior Jenna Carle and Thomas Jefferson junior Braelynn Keesee were named on the honorable mention list. 

