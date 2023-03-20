MARYVILLE, Mo. – Glenwood girls swept the relays while the boys the shot dominated put along with Underwood as the Rams earned a pair of second-place finishes at Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

Junior Zoie Carda led the pack in the preliminaries of the girls 60-meter dash, but placed just four tenths of a second back to earn eight points for Glenwood in the finals. Sophomore Elaina Dougherty earned seventh, while St. Albert senior Carly Mckeever placed third.

In the 200, Saintes sophomore Ellie Monahan placed third, followed by Glenwood sophomores Ella Richards (soph.) in fifth and Courtney Crawford in eighth, while Treynor freshman Ellie Kinsella placed sixth.

Saintes freshman Lili Denton placed fourth in the 400, and Glenwood junior Lauren Hughes earned three points in sixth place.

Tri-Center joined the point tally with a third-place finish by sophomore Isah VanArsdol, followed by three Rams: sophomores Madelyn Berglund (fourth) and Brooklyn Schultz (sixth), and junior Neyla Nanfito (eighth). Falcon senior Reese Duncan was just outside the scorers in tenth, just behind Lewis Central sophomore Ava Bussey.

Denton translated her earlier success to longer distance with a second-place finish in the 1600, while Bussey placed seventh and fellow Titan Addison Holt (jr.) earned a point. Glenwood senior Emerson Griffin just missed the cut in ninth.

But Griffin made up for it in the 3200, placing fifth, joined by a pair of sophomores back-to-back in the top eight: Lewis Central’s Tyler Tingley and Treynor’s Ryleigh Thomas.

In the 60 hurdles, the Rams earned a third-place finish from junior Carlie Clemmer, while Cardinal junior Aubree James was just behind in third and Layla Meador, Trojans freshman, placed sixth.

Carda led the front leg of the girls 4x200 relay, followed by sophomores Allie Koontz and Jaylynn Floyd, and junior Danika Arnold to anchor the Rams’ first place finish. Lewis Central (seniors Avery Heller, Maddie Bergman and Gracie Hays, junior Madeline Fidone) and Treynor (juniors Jozie Lewis, James and Allie Houser, sophomore Taylor Mass) were back-to-back in sixth and seventh.

Glenwood (Schultz, Koontz, Floyd and Arnold) won the 4x400 by almost two seconds, while Lewis Central placed fifth (Hays, Fidone, Payton Matthews – fr. – and Bergman).

In the distance medley, the Rams (Hughes, Nanfito, Breckyn Petersen – soph. – Berglund) and Saintes (Reese Duncan – sr. – Monahan, Wise, Denton) went 1-2, while Tri-Center (VanArsdol, the Schneckcloth sisters – freshman Macie and sophomore Quincey – and freshman Danica Hoden) placed sixth. Treynor just missed with a ninth-place finish.

St. Albert freshman Avah Underwood won the high jump at 1.53 meters, while Floyd placed tied-third for Glenwood. Rams senior Jenna Hopp placed fifth in the long jump, followed by Treynor’s Houser in sixth. Rounding out the field events, fellow Cardinals Jadyn Huisman (jr.) and Delaney Matthews (fr.) placed sixth and eighth.

Leading the boys events, the Rams had senior Logyn Eckheart place second, while juniors Reagan Skarnulis and Dylan Watts were third and fifth. Underwood junior Max Tiarks – fourth – and senior Walter Ausdemore – eighth – both earned points for the Eagles. But leading the way by far was Eagles senior Thomas Huneke with a best throw of 16.73 meters, nearly three meters further than Eckheart’s best.

In the long jump, Underwood junior Mason Boothby placed third, while Glenwood senior Anthony Driscoll was seventh.

The Eagles continued to thrive in the field events as Boothby placed fourth in the high jump.

Like the girls, the Glenwood boys won the distance medley (senior Preston Slayman, sophomore Victor Cruz, and juniors Andrew Smith, Bryant Keller).

St. Albert (runners not provided) placed fifth, while Lewis Central (sophomores Richard Selken and Colin Peterson, freshman Asher Rodenburg, junior Kade Diercks) was seventh.

The Titans carried over their success, finishing second in both the 4x400 (juniors Curtis Witte, Aidan Bergman, seniors Braylon Kammrad, Jon Humpal) and 4x200 (Witte, Bergman, Kammrad, Humpal).

In the 4x400, Underwood was third, and Treynor sixth (runners not provided). In the 4x200, Treynor was third and Underwood sixth, while Glenwood (sophomores Jackson Mulkins and Tristan Meier, junior Payton Longmeyer, senior Anthony Driscoll) placed fifth.

Driscoll won the boys 60 hurdles by three-tenths of a second.

In the distance races, Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn won the 3200, while Collin Lillie (St. Albert senior) was third and Titans sophomore Marshall Arkfield placed fifth. Rams junior Bryant Keller won the 1600, while Falcons junior Owen Wise was seventh.

Rams junior Andrew Smith was third in the 800, followed by Falcons sophomore Parker Heisterkamp in fifth, and senior teammates Jake Shannon and Preston Slayman to round out the top eight. Eagles junior Josh Ravlin just missed picking up a point in ninth.

Ravlin’s senior brother, Alex, picked up eight points for the Eagles in the 400, followed just .14 seconds behind by Treynor junior Karson Elwood. Glenwood’s Cruz placed sixth.

The Cardinals earned three points in the 200 from seniors Kayden Dirks and Noah Nelson, while Titan Humpal rounded out the sprints with a fifth-place finish in the 60.

Glenwood earned second in both team standings, while St. Albert girls finished fifth and the Underwood boys the same. Both Lewis Central teams were in the top 11, while Treynor earned top-12 finishes at NMSU.