Glenwood had six runners place in the top 16 as the Rams placed second at the Tiger Invitational in Adel on Monday.

Freshman Grace Berglund finished second (20:03) behind Woodward Granger's Eva Fleshner (19.41.9). Following Berglund for the Rams as medalists were Breckyn Petersen (ninth, 21:19.8), Lauren Hughes (11th, 21:33.1), Megan Hughes (13th, 22:02.7), Katelyn Harms (14th, 22:07.4) and Haylee Hughes (16th, 22:34.3).

Madelyn Berglund (34th, 24:10.5) rounded out the Rams.

Van Meter won with a score of 41 ahead of Glenwood's 49.

Next up is the Harlan Invitational on Saturday. Joining Glenwood will be AHSTW, Abraham Lincoln, Lewis Central, Riverside, St. Albert, Treynor and Underwood in a packed field.