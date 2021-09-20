Glenwood runs at Heartland Classic

Glenwood boys cross country competed at the Heartland Class in Pella on Saturday which featured 42 scoring teams and 283 runners.

Millard West (NE) won the race by a wide margin and Dubuque Hempstead senior Derek Leicht won the race with a time of 15 minutes and 37 seconds. There was 11 runners that broke the 16-minute mark.

Glenwood finished in 32nd as a team and was led by sophomore Bryan Keller who placed 73rd with a time of 17:06.

Sophomore Liam hays came in 135th with a 17:52, sophomore Mixan Maverick took 195th with an 18:41, junior Jackson Giffin came in 203rd with an 18:48 and junior Dillon Anderson finished in 234th with a 19:20.