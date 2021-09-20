 Skip to main content
Glenwood runs at Heartland Classic
Glenwood runs at Heartland Classic

  • Updated
Glenwood boys cross country competed at the Heartland Class in Pella on Saturday which featured 42 scoring teams and 283 runners. 

Millard West (NE) won the race by a wide margin and Dubuque Hempstead senior Derek Leicht won the race with a time of 15 minutes and 37 seconds. There was 11 runners that broke the 16-minute mark. 

Glenwood finished in 32nd as a team and was led by sophomore Bryan Keller who placed 73rd with a time of 17:06. 

Sophomore Liam hays came in 135th with a 17:52, sophomore Mixan Maverick took 195th with an 18:41, junior Jackson Giffin came in 203rd with an 18:48 and junior Dillon Anderson finished in 234th with a 19:20. 

