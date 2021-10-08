 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glenwood sweeps Creston
0 comments

Glenwood sweeps Creston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_5781-01.jpg

Glenwood senior Brynlee Arnold blocks a kill attempt. Arnold had eight blocks against Kuemper in a match earlier this year.

 AUSTIN HEINEN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Class 4A No. 7 Glenwood volleyball made quick work of Creston in Thursday night's road match, sweeping the Panthers in three sets, 25-9, 25-9, 25-15. 

The win is the third in a row for Glenwood. 

Senior Lauren Roenfeldt dished out 22 assists, senior Coryl Matheny spiked down nine kills, senior Brynlee Arnold and Matheny eached blocked three shots, senior Tarah Jackson tallied 13 digs and senior Abby Hughes served three aces. 

Glenwood is in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Indianola Invite. 

Glenwood (28-5) 25 25 25 -- 3

Creston (6-13) 9 9 15 -- 0

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volleyball regionals released
Amateur

Volleyball regionals released

  • Updated

The path to the state tournament cleared up for area and city volleyball teams on Thursday with the release of the regional tournament brackets.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert