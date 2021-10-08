Glenwood sweeps Creston

Peter Huguenin
Class 4A No. 7 Glenwood volleyball made quick work of Creston in Thursday night's road match, sweeping the Panthers in three sets, 25-9, 25-9, 25-15.
The win is the third in a row for Glenwood.
Senior Lauren Roenfeldt dished out 22 assists, senior Coryl Matheny spiked down nine kills, senior Brynlee Arnold and Matheny eached blocked three shots, senior Tarah Jackson tallied 13 digs and senior Abby Hughes served three aces.
Glenwood is in action next at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Indianola Invite.
Glenwood (28-5) 25 25 25 -- 3
Creston (6-13) 9 9 15 -- 0
