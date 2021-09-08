 Skip to main content
Glenwood sweeps Red Oak
Glenwood sweeps Red Oak

082721-cbn-spo-volleyball-p3

Glenwood’s Lauren Roenfeldt (6) sets the ball as the Rams take on Thomas Jefferson on Aug. 26. 

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Glenwood volleyball earned its ninth sweep of the season on Tuesday at Red Oak, winning 26-24, 25-18, 25-13.

The victory improves the Rams record to 13-2.

Glenwood found success serving, finishing the match with eight aces. Senior Lauren Roenfeldt, senior Abby Hughes, and senior Tarah Jackson all served two aces.

Senior Brynlee Arnold led the Rams with 10 kills, freshman Charley Hernandez added nine, Hughes and senior Coryl Matheny recorded six, senior Kennedy Jones finished with four and Roenfeldt tallied three.

Arnold also stuffed six shots at the net, Roenfeldt, Jones and Hughes blocked two shots and Hernandez added one.

Hernandez paced Glenwood in digs with 12, Jackson added 11 and Roenfeldt finished with 10. Roenfeldt also added 32 assists.

Red Oak is 23-5 against Glenwood since 2008, but Glenwood has won three of the last five encounters.

Glenwood is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Atlantic for a triangular with Clarinda.

