Glenwood, Treynor highlight Harlan Invite

Glenwood and Treynor volleyball won a combined eight matches between the two schools and only lost two.

Glenwood earned wins over Logan-Magnolia, East Sac County and St. Albert, while Treynor defeated Sidney, Harlan, Missouri Valley, Underwood and Tri-Center.

Glenwood's lone loss came to Missouri Valley, and Treynor's defeat came against Tri-Center, who went 3-3 at Harlan. Underwood was also at the invite picking up one victory.

Glenwood started the day off by sweeping Logan-Magnolia, 21-12, 21-16 and East Sac County, 21-10, 21-16. Glenwood fell in its third match to Missouri Valley, 22-20, 21-18.

The Rams rebounded to defeat St. Albert in its final match 21-19, 22-20.

Treynor started its season off with three straight sweeps. The Cardinals defeated Sidney 21-8, 21-17, beat Harlan 22-20, 21-19 and earned a 21-14, 21-12 victory over Missouri Valley.

Tri-Center ended Treynor's run with a 21-18, 13-21, 15-7 victory.

The Cardinals bounced back to defeat Underwood 21-17, 21-10 and finished the day with an 18-21, 21-19, 15-11 win over Indianola.