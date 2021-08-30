 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glenwood, Treynor highlight Harlan Invite
0 comments

Glenwood, Treynor highlight Harlan Invite

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Glenwood and Treynor volleyball won a combined eight matches between the two schools and only lost two.

Glenwood earned wins over Logan-Magnolia, East Sac County and St. Albert, while Treynor defeated Sidney, Harlan, Missouri Valley, Underwood and Tri-Center.

Glenwood's lone loss came to Missouri Valley, and Treynor's defeat came against Tri-Center, who went 3-3 at Harlan. Underwood was also at the invite picking up one victory.

Glenwood started the day off by sweeping Logan-Magnolia, 21-12, 21-16 and East Sac County, 21-10, 21-16. Glenwood fell in its third match to Missouri Valley, 22-20, 21-18.

The Rams rebounded to defeat St. Albert in its final match 21-19, 22-20.

Treynor started its season off with three straight sweeps. The Cardinals defeated Sidney 21-8, 21-17, beat Harlan 22-20, 21-19 and earned a 21-14, 21-12 victory over Missouri Valley.

Tri-Center ended Treynor's run with a 21-18, 13-21, 15-7 victory.

The Cardinals bounced back to defeat Underwood 21-17, 21-10 and finished the day with an 18-21, 21-19, 15-11 win over Indianola.

Tri-Center started its day with a 21-19, 11-21, 15-5 win over Harlan before falling to Sidney. The Trojans defeated Treynor in the next match but couldn't keep the momentum rolling against Indianola.

Tri-Center earned one more victory against Underwood, winning 21-17, 21-15 before losing to St. Albert to end the day.

Underwood's lone victory came against Sidney in a 21-17, 21-17 win.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amateur

Titans take tough loss in Harlan

  • Updated

Lewis Central football looked to be on its way to avenging a loss to Harlan from last year’s state quarterfinal, leading by 15 midway through …

Tingley scores big in first race
Amateur

Tingley scores big in first race

  • Updated

St. Albert freshman Tyler Tingley started her high school cross country career with a bang on Saturday at the Glenwood Invite, placing fifth w…

Riverside sweeps in openin tri
Amateur

Riverside sweeps in openin tri

  • Updated

Riverside volleyball used aggressive attacking and team play to earn an opening-night sweep over Bedford and Essex in Bedford on Tuesday.

Amateur

Area football wrap

  • Updated

Underwood 50, Tri-Center 14: Underwood senior Joey Anderson rushed for three touchdowns to propel the Eagles to a week one victory at home. He…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert