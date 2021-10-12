Glenwood volleyball claims Hawkeye 10 conference crown

Class 4A No. 7 Glenwood volleyball came into the season with the goal of winning the Hawkeye-10 conference, but Lewis Central was going to do everything in its power to play spoiler on Tuesday night in Glenwood.
The Glenwood Rams looked to be on their way to another quick night after winning the first two sets, but the Titans battled back to win the next two forcing a fifth set. The Rams found their stride once again to win the fifth set in a 26-24, 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 15-13 victory, claiming the conference crown.
“We knew Lewis Central coming in has been improving,” Glenwood head coach Paula Carman said. “They’re a team that always competes. They’ve been improving, they’ve been doing some good things. Mostly, what were disappointed is we just didn’t play clean ball. We weren’t clean. We weren’t efficient with what we needed to do.”
Glenwood ends the season with a 33-6 record, while Lewis Central falls to 13-15 to end the regular season. If Lewis Central defeats LeMars in the first round of the regional tournament, they will face Glenwood in the semifinals.
Lewis Central is 16-6 against Glenwood since 2007, but the Rams have now won four of the last five meetings. Glenwood senior Brynlee Arnold said facing L.C. is always a close match.
“L.C. is always a tough match mentally for us,” she said. “Even though we could have came out on top in the first three sets. We came out strong and kind of died a little bit and then we came out that last set and just destroyed it.”
Finishing her final regular-season game with a victory over a rival and conference championship only added to the sweetness of the win.
“It’s super awesome. This is our first ever Hawkeye-10 conference title for Glenwood,” Arnold said. “To have it alone is awesome and we’ve worked hard all season. This is our first goal to all of our goals that we have on the checklist that we have this year.”
Carman said it was important to get this win and also see how they match up.
“That’s a very good piece,” she said. “I think that piece is good. I think it’s also knowing where we were at and could have put set three away and we didn’t do it and still playing set four the way we did. It kind of tells us where we need to buckle down. If we play efficient like we need to, I think we’re right where we need to be.”
On top of defeating a potential regional opponent, Glenwood also secured an outright Hawkeye-10 conference championship. The Rams went 9-0 in conference play which was a goal from the beginning of the season for the players.
“It’s been something the girls talked about since the beginning of the season, but I think we kind of put it away for a little bit,” Carman said. “I think we kind of had a lull in our season where we didn’t see a lot of competition and then came back to some tournaments recently and didn’t feel as sharp as we had been. I think that’s where we’ve been focusing more than anything. Obviously this is always a huge rivalry, so there’s that piece anyway. I’m very proud of the girls and it’s a big check off of our list.”
Lewis Central head coach Mike Bond said he was proud of his team’s efforts despite the loss.
“Our tough schedule might have paid off a little bit tonight,” he said. “I just thought we played a good match. I’m proud of the girls. It was a great effort. No matter what the score was we continued to play and that’s very, very important.”
The team battled back and forth, with neither team building much momentum in the first set.
Lewis Central scored three points in a row when sophomore Ashlyne Havermann and junior Elise Thramer recorded back-to-back kills, and Glenwood had an attacking error to give the Titans a 10-8 lead. But, Glenwood slowly pulled away over several points. Kills from senior Brynlee Arnold and freshman Charley Hernandez, along with numerous other points, led to the Rams taking a 15-12 lead, and Lewis Central took a timeout.
Glenwood stretched its lead to five points out of the timeout, but the Rams went on a 5-1 run with two kills from sophomore Anna Strohmeier to cut the deficit to 18-17.
A Hernandez kills stopped the run, but the Titans responded with another 4-1 run with two kills from Nicole Harriman to take a 21-20 lead.
But a serving error and another Hernandez kill gave the Rams back the lead forcing another Lewis Central timeout. Abby Hughes and Kennedy Jones delivered a block, and Lewis Central committed a violation stretching the deficit to four points.
But the Titans responded with a 4-0 run with blocks from junior Madison Bergman and Thramer to tie the first set at 24-24.
Glenwood finally pulled away after a service error and a kill from Arnold to win the first set 26-24.
The Rams carried the momentum into the second set, scoring the first six points after two kills from Arnold. The early run forced L.C. to take its first timeout.
The Rams scored the next two points out of the timeout, but Lewis Central earned four consecutive points after a kill from Bergman started the run.
Arnold spiked down a kill to end the 3-0 run. But, the Titans went on another 3-0 run to close the deficit to two points.
Glenwood’s offense found momentum and went on a 5-1 run, fuelled by two more Hernandez kills. But a 7-1 run by Lewis Central tied the second set up at 15-15. Senior Anna Galles delivered the kill to tie the set.
The two teams battled back and forth, but the Rams slowly pulled away, and a kill by Arnold gave them a 20-18 lead.
Neither team scored more than one point in a row out of the timeout, and Glenwood held on for the 25-23 win. Senior Coryl Matheny delivered the set-winning kill.
Despite being down two sets, Lewis Central volleyball battled back in set three. The Rams and Titans traded points back and forth all set. Hernandez drove down another kill midway through the set to give her team a 15-12 lead, leading to a Lewis Central timeout.
The teams continued to trade blows until the Titans went on a 7-2 run with a kill from Havermann and a block from Thramer. The run gave Lewis Central a 23-21 lead and forced Glenwood to take a timeout for the first time.
Lewis Central held on to its two-point lead.
The fourth set started right where the third left off, with the two teams going back and forth.
Glenwood finally captured momentum with a 5-0 run to take an 11-7 lead. Matheny spiked down two kills during the run.
The Rams momentum carried after the timeout into a 10-5 run, forcing L.C. to take its final timeout of the set down 17-12.
The Titans responded after the break and scored the next five points with two kills from Havermann. Glenwood called a timeout, but it didn’t matter as Lewis Central rode its momentum to finish the set on an 8-2 run.
Galles was responsible for the set-winning kill.
Glenwood started the fifth set on fire after two sets that Carman thought the Rams were lackluster. The Rams started the fifth set on a 5-2 run with two kills from Matheny.
The Titans scored the next three points, including an ace from junior Gracie Hays, to tie the set back up.
The Rams responded right back with their own 3-0 run, with a kill from Arnold to take an 8-5 lead. Lewis Central called a timeout four points later after an Arnold ace made the score 10-7.
After the timeout, Lewis Central went on a 6-3 run with a kill from Galles and a Glenwood attacking error to tie the match at 13-13.
Glenwood put the match away after a Lewis Central attacking error and match-winning kill from Arnold.
Arnold finished the match with 18 kills, Matheny finished with 14, and Hernandez added 10.
Lewis Central starts the postseason at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at home against LeMars. Glenwood will host the winner of that match at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Lewis Central (13-15) 24 23 25 25 13 -- 2
Glenwood (33-6) 26 25 23 19 15 -- 3