Glenwood volleyball claims Hawkeye 10 conference crown

Finishing her final regular-season game with a victory over a rival and conference championship only added to the sweetness of the win.

“It’s super awesome. This is our first ever Hawkeye-10 conference title for Glenwood,” Arnold said. “To have it alone is awesome and we’ve worked hard all season. This is our first goal to all of our goals that we have on the checklist that we have this year.”

Carman said it was important to get this win and also see how they match up.

“That’s a very good piece,” she said. “I think that piece is good. I think it’s also knowing where we were at and could have put set three away and we didn’t do it and still playing set four the way we did. It kind of tells us where we need to buckle down. If we play efficient like we need to, I think we’re right where we need to be.”

On top of defeating a potential regional opponent, Glenwood also secured an outright Hawkeye-10 conference championship. The Rams went 9-0 in conference play which was a goal from the beginning of the season for the players.