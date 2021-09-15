 Skip to main content
Glenwood volleyball sweeps triangular
082721-cbn-spo-volleyball-p3

Glenwood’s Lauren Roenfeldt (6) sets the ball as the Rams take on Thomas Jefferson on Aug. 26.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE

Class 4A No. 7 Glenwood volleyball stretched its win streak to five on Tuesday in a triangular at Atlantic, sweeping both Atlantic and Clarinda. 

The Rams are now 15-2 on the season. 

Glenwood defeated Clarinda 25-13, 25-19, 25-12 and swept Atlantic 25-16, 25-12, 25-20. 

Senior Lauren Roenfeldt led the Rams in assists with 53, senior Brylee Arnold finished with 19 kills, senior Kennedy Jones blocked four shots at the net, freshman Charley Hernandez and senior Coryl Matheny each tallied 31 digs and Hernandez served six aces. 

Glenwood is in action next at 7:15 p.m. tonight at home against Shenandoah. 

