Glenwood volleyball wins first four of 2021

The Rams took an early 8-3 lead before the Jackets scored six consecutive points. Two aces from junior Samara Alcaraz helped fuel the early run.

The teams went back and forth through set one before the Rams claimed a 21-17 win.

T.J. stormed out to a 9-3 lead in set two. The Jackets also had two separate 4-0 runs in the second set along the way to a 21-13 win.

The Jackets scored four-straight points late in set three to win 15-13 and earn win number one for the season. Alcaraz had four kills and three aces in the match, and senior Jazlynn Sanders had three kills.

Trojans top Yellow Jackets

After securing their first win of the 2021 season, the Yellow Jackets looked to make it two against a Tri-Center team that defeated Sidney and Maple Valley in two sets each early in the tournament. But the Trojans were able to pull away in both sets on the way to a 2-0 (21-12, 21-9) win.

The Jackets set an early tempo by scoring the first two points, but the Trojans responded with a 9-1 run to command set one. The Jackets responded by scoring eight of the next 11 points to make things interesting at 12-10. But, T.C. put set one away with a 9-2 run to win 21-12.