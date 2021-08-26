Glenwood volleyball wins first four of 2021

Class 4A No. 4 Glenwood volleyball started its season with four victories on Thursday night at the Glenwood classic.
Each match was decided by a best of three-game and first to 21.
Glenwood, Thomas Jefferson and Tri-Center all competed to varying degrees of success. Glenwood started the season 4-0, Thomas Jefferson earned one victory going 1-3 and Tri-Center finished 3-1.
Glenwood started with a 2-0 (21-13, 21-7) win over Sidney.
The Rams used a 5-0 start to gain a quick advantage over the Cowgirls in set one. Sidney at one point constructed its own 4-0 run, but Glenwood proved too much to handle as they went on to an eventual 21-13 set one win.
The Rams scored in bunches in set two and built an early 9-3 lead to take control on the way to a 21-7 runaway win. Senior Coryl Matheny led the Rams with six kills, and senior Abigail Hughes contributed three more kills with one ace and a block.
The Rams then took on Thomas Jefferson in their second game, winning 2-0 (21-10, 21-10) .It was the first game of the season for the Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets scored the first three points before the Rams tied things up at 4-4. T.J. went on a 3-0 spurt to go up 7-4.
But the Rams turned it on from there, answering with a 17-3 run to close the first set en route to a 21-10 win.
The Jackets hung in there with the Rams and had a slight 7-6 lead in set two. History repeated itself, as Glenwood went on another big run, this time a 12-2 run to take control. The Rams finished the game scoring 15 of the last 18 points of set two to win 21-10.
In each team’s final game of the day, Tri-Center and Glenwood squared off in a game where both teams had yet to drop a set. The Rams came out on top, 2-0 (21-13, 21-18)
The teams started strong early on until Glenwood scored four-straight points to take a 10-5 lead over the Trojans. The Rams maintained the separation and momentum to eventually claim set one by a score of 21-13.
In set two, the Rams built an early 5-1 advantage; however, Tri-Center connected four points in a row to tie the match a 5-5. Glenwood countered that rally with three-straight points. The Trojans didn’t leave quietly. Another spurt from Tri-Center scored five unanswered to take a 16-14 lead. The Rams answered right back with six straight points to end the match with a 21-18 set two win.
Senior Brynlee Arnold played a big role in the win, with six kills and two blocks in this match. Senior Coryl Matheny added four more kills.
Yellow Jackets edge Maple Valley in three
After their match with Glenwood, the Yellow Jackets looked to rebound against the Rams of Maple Valley-Anthon Oto/Charter Oak-Ute — and did just that, winning 2-1 (17-21, 21-13, 15-13).
The Rams took an early 8-3 lead before the Jackets scored six consecutive points. Two aces from junior Samara Alcaraz helped fuel the early run.
The teams went back and forth through set one before the Rams claimed a 21-17 win.
T.J. stormed out to a 9-3 lead in set two. The Jackets also had two separate 4-0 runs in the second set along the way to a 21-13 win.
The Jackets scored four-straight points late in set three to win 15-13 and earn win number one for the season. Alcaraz had four kills and three aces in the match, and senior Jazlynn Sanders had three kills.
Trojans top Yellow Jackets
After securing their first win of the 2021 season, the Yellow Jackets looked to make it two against a Tri-Center team that defeated Sidney and Maple Valley in two sets each early in the tournament. But the Trojans were able to pull away in both sets on the way to a 2-0 (21-12, 21-9) win.
The Jackets set an early tempo by scoring the first two points, but the Trojans responded with a 9-1 run to command set one. The Jackets responded by scoring eight of the next 11 points to make things interesting at 12-10. But, T.C. put set one away with a 9-2 run to win 21-12.
The Trojans and Yellow Jackets went back and forth throughout set two. The Trojans started to pull away mid-set after scoring five consecutive points, which at the time gave T.C. a 12-6 advantage. The Jackets tried to build a comeback with three points in a row, but Tri-Center countered that run with seven straight points to close the game with a 21-9 win.