 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glenwood wins four at Indianola Invite
0 comments

Glenwood wins four at Indianola Invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_6781-0.jpg (copy)

Glenwood freshman Charley Hernandez extends to send the ball over the net past two Saintes defenders.

 AUSTIN HEINEN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Class 4A No. 7 Glenwood volleyball went 4-1 at the Indianola Invite on Saturday earning wins over Ballard (21-19, 21-17), Class 5A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (21-17, 21-17), Williamsburg (21-15, 21-12) and Clarinda (25-13, 25-16). The lone loss came to Class 4A No. 13 Indianola (19-25, 25-15 and 15-10).

Senior Lauren Roenfeldt led the Rams with 103 assists. Senior Brynlee Arnold finished the day with 28 kills, freshman Charley Hernandez totaled 24, and senior Kennedy Jones spiked down 22.

Arnold also blocked a team-high seven shots, and Roenfeldt stuffed five.

Senior Tarah Jackson totaled 40 digs to pace Glenwood. Arnold also served nine aces.

The Rams are 32-6 after the tournament.

Glenwood is in action next tonight at 7:15 p.m. against Lewis Central.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volleyball regionals released
Amateur

Volleyball regionals released

  • Updated

The path to the state tournament cleared up for area and city volleyball teams on Thursday with the release of the regional tournament brackets.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert