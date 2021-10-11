Glenwood wins four at Indianola Invite

Class 4A No. 7 Glenwood volleyball went 4-1 at the Indianola Invite on Saturday earning wins over Ballard (21-19, 21-17), Class 5A No. 8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (21-17, 21-17), Williamsburg (21-15, 21-12) and Clarinda (25-13, 25-16). The lone loss came to Class 4A No. 13 Indianola (19-25, 25-15 and 15-10).

Senior Lauren Roenfeldt led the Rams with 103 assists. Senior Brynlee Arnold finished the day with 28 kills, freshman Charley Hernandez totaled 24, and senior Kennedy Jones spiked down 22.

Arnold also blocked a team-high seven shots, and Roenfeldt stuffed five.

Senior Tarah Jackson totaled 40 digs to pace Glenwood. Arnold also served nine aces.

The Rams are 32-6 after the tournament.

Glenwood is in action next tonight at 7:15 p.m. against Lewis Central.