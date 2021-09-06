Glenwood wins three at home invite

Glenwood volleyball went 3-1 at its home invite on Saturday, defeating Bellevue East (21-16, 19-21, 15-12), Thomas Jefferson (21-17, 22-20) and Underwood (11-21, 21-9, 15-5). Its lone loss came to Gretna (21-10, 21-19).
Thomas Jefferson lost its four matches, falling to Glenwood, Gretna (21-6, 21-8) and Underwood (21-11, 21-7).
Underwood went 1-3, defeating Thomas Jefferson and falling to Glenwood, Bellevue East (21-12, 22-24 and 15-12) and Gretna (21-9, 21-12).
In the match against T.J., Glenwood sophomore McKenna Koehler led the Yellow Jackets with eight assists, seniors Kennedy Jones and Brynlee Arnold each finished with four kills, Arnold blocked two shots, senior Tarah Jackson tallied 10 digs and Kohler served four aces.
Senior Abby Hughes earned a team-high 11 assists in the match against Underwood, freshman Charley Hernandez finished with seven kills, Jackson added 17 digs, Jones blocked two shots and Hernandez served two aces.
Underwood sophomore Cassidy Cunningham led the Eagles with five kills against the Rams. Junior Delaney Ambrose recorded 10 assists, junior Aliyah Humphrey and senior Chloe Clawson both blocked a shot and senior Lesley Morales-Foote and junior Leah Hall earned six digs each.
Against Thomas Jefferson, Underwood's Ambrose finished with a team-high 10 assists, sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen finished with five kills, Morales-Foote tallied 10 digs and junior Ally Leaders served two aces.
No stats for Thomas Jefferson were available.
Titans lose four in season-opening tournament
Lewis Central volleyball dropped four matches to start the year on Saturday in Iowa City, losing to Ankeny Centennial, Iowa City High, Dubuque Hempstead and Bettendorf.
The Titans fell to Iowa City 21-15, 21-10 and to Ankeny Centennial 21-11, 21-10.
Set scores were not available for Bettendorf and Dubuque and no stats were available.
Saintes winless at Atlantic Invite
St. Albert volleyball dropped four matches at the Atlantic Invite on Saturday, falling to Winterset (23-21, 22-24, 15-10), Atlantic (21-19, 17-21, 15-12), Knoxville (21-15, 17-21 and 15-13) and Treynor (21-16, 21-18).
Treynor finished 2-2 with wins over St. Albert, Atlantic (21-16, 21-9), Winterset (21-10, 21-15) and Knoxville (21-15, 22-20).
St. Albert senior Maddy Horvath led her team in assists with 42, senior Lauren Williams finished with 27 kills, Williams and senior Allison Narmi blocked seven shots each and junior Landry Miller tallied 39 digs.
Treynor senior Emma Flathers finished the day with 72 assists, senior Madeline Lewis added 24 kills, junior Kiralyn Horton blocked three shots, junior Delaney Simpson tallied 28 digs and senior Keelea Navara served six aces.
Tri-Center wins Clarinda Tournament
Tri-Center volleyball went 4-0 at the Clarinda Tournament on Saturday sweeping Shenandoah and Sidney two times each.
The Trojans started the day with a 21-13, 21-7 win over Shenandoah and a 21-18, 21-18 win over Sidney.
Tri-Center continued the hot streak defeating Shenandoah 25-13 and 25-21 and Sidney 25-22 and 25-19.
No stats were available for Tri-Center.
AHSTW runner up at Coon Rapids Invite
AHSTW volleyball finished in second place at the Coon Rapids Invite on Saturday, finishing the day with a 3-1 record.
The Vikings started the day with three straight sweeps over Madrid (21-7, 21-10), Panorama (21-8, 21-3) and Coon Rapids (21-11, 21-11) before falling to Ankeny Christian 2-1 (13-21, 21-17, 15-7) in the final match of the day.
Senior Ally Meyers led AHSTW in assists with 46, senior Natalie Hagadon recorded 33 kills and nine aces and junior Grace Porter finished with 26 digs.
The Vikings are now 7-3 on the season after the win.
AHSTW is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.