Glenwood wins three at home invite

Tri-Center wins Clarinda Tournament

Tri-Center volleyball went 4-0 at the Clarinda Tournament on Saturday sweeping Shenandoah and Sidney two times each.

The Trojans started the day with a 21-13, 21-7 win over Shenandoah and a 21-18, 21-18 win over Sidney.

Tri-Center continued the hot streak defeating Shenandoah 25-13 and 25-21 and Sidney 25-22 and 25-19.

No stats were available for Tri-Center.

AHSTW runner up at Coon Rapids Invite

AHSTW volleyball finished in second place at the Coon Rapids Invite on Saturday, finishing the day with a 3-1 record.

The Vikings started the day with three straight sweeps over Madrid (21-7, 21-10), Panorama (21-8, 21-3) and Coon Rapids (21-11, 21-11) before falling to Ankeny Christian 2-1 (13-21, 21-17, 15-7) in the final match of the day.

Senior Ally Meyers led AHSTW in assists with 46, senior Natalie Hagadon recorded 33 kills and nine aces and junior Grace Porter finished with 26 digs.

The Vikings are now 7-3 on the season after the win.

AHSTW is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.