Glenwood's Malcolm wins second national title

Glenwood graduate and University of Nebraska-Kearney redshirt senior Matt Malcom capped off his competitive wrestling career on Saturday in St. Louis with his second Division II national championship.

Malcom defeated Wisconsin-Parkside’s Shane Gantz 1-0 in the finals at 165 pounds. His title also led UNK to winning the team title.

Malcom scored the winning point on an escape in the second period.

“It’s great. It’s very much a breath of relief,” Malcom said about ending his collegiate career. “I’m very excited to get on and move on with my life and being able to end my competitive career this way was phenomenal. I’m very thankful for everything.”

His first national title came in his redshirt sophomore season when he won the title at 157. He outscored his NCAA competition 50-7 during the season and was named MIAA’s Most Dominant Wrestler.

Malcom entered this year’s national tournament as the No. 1 seed with a 30-2 record. In the first round, he defeated Talon Seitz of Newberry 15-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, he defeated Lindenwood’s Nate Trepanier 8-0 and made it to the championship after defeating Drew Wiechers of Ashland via technical fall in the second period, 16-0.

Malcom is proud to represent his hometown of Glenwood throughout his career.

“It’s amazing. I’m very thankful of where I come from and being able to represent them as well as the whole town of Glenwood at something like that means the world to me,” Malcom said. “I’m just very thankful for everything that they’ve done for me and all the support. I still get numerous messages a year from people in Glenwood.”

Malcom’s competitive career may be over, but wrestling will still be a part of his life. He is taking over as the head coach at Bellevue East in Nebraska.

“When it comes to my coaching career, I’m very excited to get started,” he said. “It’s going to be a big change. I’ve always been someone that likes to lead by example, being able to go out there and do it. But, being able to transform into the coaching career, being able to lead as a coach is very engaging to me. I’m very excited to begin and get that all started.

“The town of Bellevue has shown nothing but support for me. I’m very excited to get there and get started with them.”