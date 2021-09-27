 Skip to main content
Graham wins Prairie Wolves Invite
Graham wins Prairie Wolves Invite

Iowa Western

Iowa Western freshman Katie Graham continued her successful freshman year on Saturday and Sunday at the Prairie Wolves Invitational hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan, shooting a 148 to claim first place. 

Sophomore Luisa Gibson also had a good day finishing in third with a 154, Holly Elliott place sixth with a 163 and Katie Schweers came in 15th with a 174. 

Iowa Western did not post a team score as a 'Flu Bug' hit the team leaving just four players. 

Head coach Matt Robinson decided to play the team as individuals as a safety measure of the team rankings. 

"With the new rules for women's golf this year implemented by the NJCAA we couldn't have taken a chance on having our team Rankings be impacted," Robinson said in a press release. "With team ranking now factoring into qualifying for the National Championships we have to protect our team scores. Which I don't like to do but that's the nature of how our sport is now."

Iowa Western will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Oct. 11-12 at the Creighton Classic hosted by Creighton University at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha. 

Individual Results 

1. Katie Graham, Iowa Western - 148

2. Kendra Placke, Concordia - 152

3. Luisa Gibson, Iowa Western - 154

4. Delaney Underwood, Central College - 159

5. Madison Clark, Central College - 160

6. Holly Elliott, Iowa Western - 163

T7. Thea Lunning, Central College - 164

T7. Mackenzie Biggs, Central College - 164

9. Victoria Suto, St. Mary's (NE) - 166

10. Maddy Streicher, Simpson College - 169

T11. Madison Jackson, Nebraska Wesleyan - 170

T11. Lauren Havlat, Concordia (NE) - 170

T11. Peyton Bytnar, Central College - 170

14. Avery Woods, Central College - 173

15. Katie Schweers, Iowa Western - 174

