Graham wins Prairie Wolves Invite

Iowa Western freshman Katie Graham continued her successful freshman year on Saturday and Sunday at the Prairie Wolves Invitational hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan, shooting a 148 to claim first place.

Sophomore Luisa Gibson also had a good day finishing in third with a 154, Holly Elliott place sixth with a 163 and Katie Schweers came in 15th with a 174.

Iowa Western did not post a team score as a 'Flu Bug' hit the team leaving just four players.

Head coach Matt Robinson decided to play the team as individuals as a safety measure of the team rankings.

"With the new rules for women's golf this year implemented by the NJCAA we couldn't have taken a chance on having our team Rankings be impacted," Robinson said in a press release. "With team ranking now factoring into qualifying for the National Championships we have to protect our team scores. Which I don't like to do but that's the nature of how our sport is now."

Iowa Western will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Oct. 11-12 at the Creighton Classic hosted by Creighton University at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha.

Individual Results

1. Katie Graham, Iowa Western - 148