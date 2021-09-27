Graham wins Prairie Wolves Invite

Iowa Western freshman Katie Graham continued her successful freshman year on Saturday and Sunday at the Prairie Wolves Invitational hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan, shooting a 148 to claim first place.
Sophomore Luisa Gibson also had a good day finishing in third with a 154, Holly Elliott place sixth with a 163 and Katie Schweers came in 15th with a 174.
Iowa Western did not post a team score as a 'Flu Bug' hit the team leaving just four players.
Head coach Matt Robinson decided to play the team as individuals as a safety measure of the team rankings.
"With the new rules for women's golf this year implemented by the NJCAA we couldn't have taken a chance on having our team Rankings be impacted," Robinson said in a press release. "With team ranking now factoring into qualifying for the National Championships we have to protect our team scores. Which I don't like to do but that's the nature of how our sport is now."
Iowa Western will be in action next at 9 a.m. on Oct. 11-12 at the Creighton Classic hosted by Creighton University at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha.
Individual Results
1. Katie Graham, Iowa Western - 148
2. Kendra Placke, Concordia - 152
3. Luisa Gibson, Iowa Western - 154
4. Delaney Underwood, Central College - 159
5. Madison Clark, Central College - 160
6. Holly Elliott, Iowa Western - 163
T7. Thea Lunning, Central College - 164
T7. Mackenzie Biggs, Central College - 164
9. Victoria Suto, St. Mary's (NE) - 166
10. Maddy Streicher, Simpson College - 169
T11. Madison Jackson, Nebraska Wesleyan - 170
T11. Lauren Havlat, Concordia (NE) - 170
T11. Peyton Bytnar, Central College - 170
14. Avery Woods, Central College - 173
15. Katie Schweers, Iowa Western - 174