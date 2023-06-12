Grand slams by Kayden Anderson (Glenwood) and Cael Hobbs (St. Albert) led their baseball teams to wins, and both school's softball teams earned sweeps in Monday's Hawkeye 10 action.

BASEBALL

Game 1: Harlan 5, Glenwood 3

Ryan Turner went all seven innings in the loss for the Rams, while Brock Lemerick got the win for the Cyclones after entering the game in the second inning.

Harlan (8-9) 102 010 1 – 5 7 0

Glenwood (5-6) 300 000 0 – 3 3 1

Game 2: Harlan 6, Glenwood 6

The Cyclones were able to jump ahead with a big second inning as the Rams had some difficulties in the field, but didn't take long to respond.

In the bottom of the third, up stepped Nebraska commit Kayden Anderson with the bases loaded. And for the seventh time this season, the Glenwood junior sent the pitch over the fence with a grand slam to left field to turn a 5-0 deficit into 5-4. It was an "obvious morale booster" for the Rams, but Anderson is much more than just seven home runs.

"He's always capable of hitting a good ball, whether it's out of the park or in the gap or something like that," Glenwood head coach Kurt Shultz said. "And he knows baseball, so he makes some great plays at shortstop and those are big morale boosters too."

From there, the Rams got mainly shut-down pitching from junior Nolan Allmon, who entered in the second and pitched four scoreless innings before being relieved by Trent Patton in the top of the sixth. Simply put, Allmon threw strikes.

"We weren't getting enough strikes, and he came in and he threw strikes and he got them off balance. So yeah, it was a big help to have him come in and like you said settle it down. It did settle it down."

J.D. Colpitts drove in one run with a sacrifice fly to right field in the fourth, and a grounder by Allmon caused trouble for the Harlan shortstop, scoring Risto Lappala from second.

The Cyclones tied the game in the sixth on an RBI single by Matthew Sorfonden, but back-to-back errors scored Anderson to give Glenwood a 7-6 lead in the bottom half. With one out, a hard grounder to second might have ended the inning, but was off the Harlan second baseman to bring up Patton.

The Rams junior hit a slow grounder to third that rushed the throw to first, which bounced off the first baseman's glove and down the line as Anderson scored.

Harlan (8-10) 140 001 0 – 6 10 3

Glenwood (6-6) 004 111 x – 7 8 2

Game 1: St. Albert 15, Red Oak 8

The bats were on fire in this one, especially for Cael Hobbs. The Falcons senior delivered a grand slam to provide over a quarter of St. Albert’s offensive output, while Colton Brennan delivered a two-run double.

The third inning was especially explosive as the Falcons scored 10 to turn a 5-1 deficit into a six-run lead. St. Albert never looked back.

Game 2: St. Albert 17, Red Oak 3

Through five innings in the late game, the Falcons kept up the hot hitting and led 17-3 with RBIs from Brennan, Hobbs, Jaxson Lehnen and Jeremiah Sherrill (2 each), Parker Heisterkamp, Owen Marshall, Matthew Holiday and Cole Pekny in a seven-run third inning.

SOFTBALL

Game 1: Glenwood 3, Harlan 0

Both pitchers shut down the opponent’s bats until the fifth inning, when a bunt single by Brielle Allmon scored Breckyn Petersen. Two batters later, Sara Kolle drove a double to center to score Abby Hargens. An error on a pop-up by Faith Weber scored Kolle to round out all the scoring in the doubleheader opener.

Harlan (1-15) 000 000 0 – 0 5 3

Glenwood (8-4) 000 030 0 – 3 5 2

Game 2: Glenwood 4, Harlan 0

The Rams jumped ahead early in game two, scoring on an RBI single by Alyssa Liddick and sac fly by Kolle to plate two in the second inning. Alli Koontz drove her sixth home run of the season to add to the Glenwood lead in the third.

Harlan (1-16) 000 000 0 -- 0 3 1

Glenwood (9-4) 021 001 x -- 4 7 1

Game 1: St. Albert 12, Red Oak 4

Lexi Narmi added to her home run tally in the win, and also struck out 10 in the circle.

Game 2: St. Albert 8, Red Oak 4

Jessica McMartin drove in two runs for the Saintes, while Kylie Wesack and Katelynn Hendricks drove in one each and St. Albert capitalized on three Red Oak errors.

Red Oak (2-14) 004 000 0 -- 4 8 4

St. Albert (11-6) 201 122 x -- 8 6 2