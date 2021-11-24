Graves hopes for success in year one at TJ

“My goal for the new season is to keep a two-team roster throughout the season, growing our program and the excitement at T.J. about girls basketball,” she said. “We are also looking to be competitive in our tough schedule this year. We have five teams on our schedule who are preseason ranked in polls, making each night a dogfight for us.

“We play in a tough conference as it is, and there is a lot of good basketball in the area. The toughness that this roster has displayed through the first week of practice assures me that these are the girls that will show up for the fight every night.”

Thomas Jefferson will look to its seniors in those tough games.

The current roster has three seniors, Lexi Smith, Sydney Hosick and Ali Voss. T.J. will also look to its younger players to contribute.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors to lead this program this year,” Graves said. “Ali Voss, Sydney Hosick, and Lexi Smith are as good of girls as they come. They lead by example, mentally and physically, on how to do the little things right in practice. They are four-year players and have a clear vision for how they want to play in their farewell season.