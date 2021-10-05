 Skip to main content
Griswold sweeps Heartland Christian
Griswold sweeps Heartland Christian

092221-cbn-spo-hcsvolleyball-p2

Heartland Christian’s Kayci Brennan (3) sets the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Heartland Christian volleyball fell in three sets to Griswold on Tuesday night on the road, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14.

"Griswold was a really tough team, but we played them really well," head coach Heather Heffernan said. "Our serving was strong, over 90% in percentage. We had some really good rallies against them, but they played really good defense so it was hard to get a ball down on their side. We just played with six players, and no subs. We were impressed with how the girls all played tonight."

Emma Brown led the Eagles in kills with six, and Grace Heffernan added three.

Kayci Brennan dished out a team-high nine assists. Tori Thomas and McKenna McCord each served two aces.

Grace Heffernan also led the team in digs with six, Brown finished with five.

Heartland Christian is in action next at 4 p.m. on Thursday in a triangular against Parkview and Brownell Talbot in Lincoln.

Heartland Christian (3-12) 17 14 14 -- 0

Omaha Christian (13-14) 25 25 25 -- 3

