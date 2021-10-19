Gwon leads Reivers to victory

Iowa Western freshman Minhae Gwon led the IWCC women's golf team to a first-place finish at the Grand View Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

She shot a 143 to edge out sophomore teammate Luisa Gibson by five strokes.

"Once again the women played good," head coach Matt Robinson said. "This is their fourth win of the fall and we go into our winter break with some high expectation in the spring."

Freshman Katie Graham finished fourth with a score of 153, sophomore Seira Kubo came in seventh with a 156, sophomore Holly Elliott placed ninth with a 163, sophomore Katie Schweers tied for 20th with a 176 and sophomore Sam Doughty took 28th with a 196.

Iowa Western defeated Grand View University by 46 strokes in the team race.

The Iowa Western men also won at the Grand View Invite after Graedon Woodward placed third individually with a score of 139.

Sophomore Thomas Craig and sophomore Gustav Sjoeberg tied for fifth after shooting a 140, sophomore Marcus Eriksen tied for ninth after carding a 144, freshman Jason Kolbas and freshman Min Wook Gwon both tied for 20th with scores of 147, sophomore Harry Johnson shot a 150 to tie for 29th and sophomore Joey Huliska came in 40th after tallying a 158.