Hard work and dedication pays off for O'Neal

Abraham Lincoln senior Emma O’Neal made an immediate impact on the Lynx softball team when she started as an eighth grader. When current head coach Ryan Koch took over the program three years ago she was a leader on the team.

Her hard work and dedication led to a successful season. She led Class 5A with 45 stolen bases on 46 attempts and led A.L. in hits and runs with 39 each and extra-base hits with eight, including seven doubles and a home run.

She drove in nine runs, earned 15 walks and was hit by 11 pitches. She finished the season with a .300 average, a .417 on-base percentage and a .377 slugging percentage.

Her performance this year led to her being named the 2022 Council Bluffs softball Player of the Year.

“I was never really recognized throughout most of the season because it is a team sport, so this is really exciting because my senior year is over,” O’Neal said about winning the award.

O’Neal started varsity as an eighth grader, but her softball journey started long before that. Her mother, Michelle O’Neal was also a softball player at Abraham Lincoln.

Emma O’Neal started playing t-ball before kindergarten before moving on to machine pitch and slow pitch.

“My dad played football and wrestled at L.C. so he’s a big sports guy and then my mom played softball at A.L. too,” she said. “(We’re a) big sports family.

“...I started varsity as an eighth grader so it was a lot to take on at first. Throughout my five years of playing I really matured as a player. I felt like I led the team and I demonstrated what it meant to be a team player and to learn.”

Since starting at an early age, O’Neal has honed her craft.

Koch pointed to her work ethic and ability to be coachable as some of her strongest assets.

“The first thing is just the amazing human being she is,” Koch said. “With that comes her leadership and her work ethic, which is second to none. She’s always willing to do what the coach asks. She does it without complaining. She’s the first to the field, the last to leave. It’s all those kinds of things that she does for our team that’s absolutely incredible.”

Koch first came to Abraham Lincoln as an assistant coach four years ago. Right away he knew he had a special talent with O’Neal.

She started as a quiet leader and developed that leadership over her playing career for the Lynx.

“Right away when I came in as the assistant coach four years ago, she was one of the kids you just noticed right away just being a leader and a hard worker, led by example, wasn’t really vocal back when she was younger,” Koch said.

“That came her senior year, when she became more vocal, and her junior year. As a head coach, when I became the head coach three years ago, she was like another coach out on the field for us which is great to have. When your peers are listening to you it means that much more.”

Despite graduating, her playing career isn’t done yet. O’Neal decided in her senior season to pursue her goal of playing collegiate softball.

It just took one visit for the Buena Vista University coach to earn that opportunity.

“I always had kind of thought about it,” she said about playing college softball. “It was always in the back of my mind. I didn’t decide until recently to play. The BV coach made it a really easy decision for me.

“... Just being able to play. Going into this season I was not looking forward to ending my season because I wasn’t sure if I was going to go play somewhere. I’m glad I get to be a part of a team, play at a higher level, get to know the game more.”

Koch believes the sky is the limit for O’Neal in college.

“Her ability to be coached, her ability to just show up and work hard and be that coachable kid that she is will help her be successful in college,” he said. “She’ll thrive in a good college environment with a positive coach. It’s a culture that Emma is going to love and thrive in.”

O’Neal will pursue a degree in agriculture science while studying at Buena Vista.