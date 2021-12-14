Harlan bowling strikes down AL

Harlan bowling teams defeated Abraham Lincoln on Monday in Council Bluffs after the Lynx had to move their roster around due to some missing bowlers.

The A.L. girls fell 2161-1878 and the boys lost 2730 2595.

On the girls side, McKenna Rethmeier bowled a two-game series of 313 to lead Abraham Lincoln. She also bowled the high game with a 165.

Alexa Tichota bowled a 248, Annalese Ramirez scored a 242, Gabriella Peterson finished with a 238, Reagan Minor tallied a 219 and Emily Smith scored a 135.

Trenton Tallman led all boys with a 409 series, Thomas Stark bowled a 377, Carter Schwiesow scored a 361, Eric McCoy finished with a 357, Toby Bohls tallied a 350 and William Stangl bowled a 263.

Tallman also bowled the high game with a 236.

Harlan defeated A.L. 933-741 in the baker games and the Harlan girls won their baker games 771-618.

A.L. is in action next at 3:30 p.m. on January 3 at home against Sioux City North.