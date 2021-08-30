Harlan Invite Results

Tri-Center def. Underwood 2-0 (21-17,21-15)
Glenwood def. St. Albert 2-0 (21-19, 22-20)
Glenwood def. East Sac County 2-0 (21-10, 21-16)
Treynor def. Missouri Valley 2-0 (21-14, 21-12)
Missouri Valley def. St. Albert 2-0 (21-13, 21-12)
Underwood def. Sidney 2-0 (21-17, 21-17)
Tri-Center def. Treynor 2-1 (21-18, 13-21, 15-7)
St. Albert def. Logan-Magnolia 2-0 (21-9, 21-8)
Missouri Valley def. Glenwood 2-0 (22-20, 21-18)
Indianola def. Tri-Center 2-1 (18-21, 21-18, 15-13)
Treynor def. Underwood 2-0 (21-17, 21-10)
St. Albert def. East Sac County 2-0 (21-8, 21-15)
Treynor def. Indianola 2-1 (18-21, 21-19, 15-11)
Harlan def. Underwood 2-0 (21-18, 21-9)
St. Albert def. Tri-Center 2-1 (15-21, 21-12, 15-13)
Tri-Center def. Harlan 2-1 (21-19, 11-21, 15-5)
Glenwood def. Logan-Magnolia 2-0 (21-13, 21-16)
Treynor def. Sidney 2-0 (21-8, 21-17)