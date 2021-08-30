 Skip to main content
Harlan Invite Results
Harlan Invite Results

  • Updated
Tri-Center def. Underwood 2-0 (21-17,21-15)

Glenwood def. St. Albert 2-0 (21-19, 22-20)

Glenwood def. East Sac County 2-0 (21-10, 21-16) 

Treynor def. Missouri Valley 2-0 (21-14, 21-12)

Missouri Valley def. St. Albert 2-0 (21-13, 21-12)

Underwood def. Sidney 2-0 (21-17, 21-17)

Tri-Center def. Treynor 2-1 (21-18, 13-21, 15-7) 

St. Albert def. Logan-Magnolia 2-0 (21-9, 21-8)

Missouri Valley def. Glenwood 2-0 (22-20, 21-18)

Indianola def. Tri-Center 2-1 (18-21, 21-18, 15-13) 

Treynor def. Underwood 2-0 (21-17, 21-10)

St. Albert def. East Sac County 2-0 (21-8, 21-15)

Treynor def. Indianola 2-1 (18-21, 21-19, 15-11)

Harlan def. Underwood 2-0 (21-18, 21-9)

St. Albert def. Tri-Center 2-1 (15-21, 21-12, 15-13)

Tri-Center def. Harlan 2-1 (21-19, 11-21, 15-5)

Glenwood def. Logan-Magnolia 2-0 (21-13, 21-16)

Treynor def. Sidney 2-0 (21-8, 21-17) 

Indianola def. Underwood 2-0 (21-13, 21-15)

Sidney def. Tri-Center 2-1 (14-21, 23-21, 15-9)

Treynor def. Harlan 2-0 (22-20, 21-19)

