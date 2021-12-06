Hatcher leads Lewis Central past Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central boys basketball felt that it might have a mismatch in the paint against Thomas Jefferson but needed someone to step up after starting center Colby Souther wasn’t available due to illness.
That person ended up being senior forward Wyatt Hatcher, who controlled the paint, scoring 25 points.
“We knew we had an advantage on the inside,” Hatcher said. “It was just whether we did it or not, making sure we we’re keeping our defensive possessions solid, just keeping our tempo on the game, so it all worked out.”
His efforts led the Titans to a 63-46 victory.
“I thought we played well. Playing on the road in a city game is never an easy thing to do,” Lewis Central head coach Dan Miller said. “I thought we defended pretty well for the most part. … Give credit to T.J. I thought they played hard the whole game. There wasn’t any quit in them.
“I thought our guys did a good job of getting the ball inside, taking advantage of some of our mismatches physically. We’re pleased with how we played overall.”
Controlling the paint was a big part of the strategy for Lewis Central.
“We felt like we had an advantage with a lot of different guys inside,” Miller said. “I think that’s probably something we’ll be able to take advantage of different points in the year.”
Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson traded blows through the early part of the game, but the Titans ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run with four points from JC Dermody and three from Wyatt Hatcher to take a 13-4 lead after eight minutes.
The offenses came alive in the second quarter.
It looked like the Titans were going to run away with the game, starting the second quarter on a 9-2 run. But the Yellow Jackets battled back to close the gap to 36-25 by halftime.
Lewis Central started to pull away in the second half, going on a 12-5 run to start the third quarter thanks in large part to eight points from Hatcher. By the end of the third quarter, the Titans led 50-32.
Thomas Jefferson kept battling and outscored Lewis Central 14-13 in the fourth quarter.
Thomas Jefferson head coach Donnie Johnson said this game serves as a learning experience, and he felt his team played up to their potential.
“They played hard. There’s no doubt about,” he said. “They played hard for 32 minutes. Lewis Central is a good team. You have to be able to withstand the toughness. … We just made plays for each other, found a way to make a play for somebody else. They got downhill and created those opportunities.”
Lewis Central’s Cole Arnold scored 12 points, Nick Miller added 10, Dermody scored six, Devin Nailor finished with five, and Trenton Johnette tallied five.
Austin Schubert led Thomas Jefferson with 11 points, Jayden Kapels scored 10, Devin Davis added eight, Jaiden Adams totaled seven, Drake Miller and Reese Schlotfeld collected three and Jordan Dewaele and Jaden Dewaele finished with two each.
The girls' teams were also in action.
Lewis Central girls basketball’s pressure on defense was on full display on Monday night at Thomas Jefferson in a 54-10 victory.
L.C. head coach Chris Hanafan said he was happy with how his team played.
“It was a good win,” he said. “I thought T.J. did some different things defensively to try to change some things up, but I thought our girls handled it pretty well. We had a lot of different girls in the scoring column which was nice.”
The Titans and Yellow Jackets both shut down the opposing offense early on.
L.C. started the game on a 5-2 run, not allowing a single bucket through the first three minutes and led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Lewis Central junior forward Kylee Brown started to find her rhythm in the second quarter. After scoring three in the first quarter, she scored four in the first three minutes of the second quarter during a 10-0 run for the Titans.
Thomas Jefferson took a timeout down 22-7. The Yellow Jackets locked down on defense but struggled to score and trailed 31-9 at halftime.
Lewis Central continued to roll in the second half and led 46-9, at end of the third.
Brooke Larsen and Elise Thramer led the Titans in points with eight apiece, Kylee Brown scored seven, Anna Strohmeier and AJ Holt added six, Jordan Petersen finished with five, Gracie Hays tallied four, Kendell Mings and Ashlee McKenzie both collected three and Lucy Scott and Maddie Jones earned two.
Taryn Grant led Thomas Jefferson with five points, Lexi Smith tallied three and Grace Strong scored two.
Despite the loss, T.J. head coach Shelby Graves thought her team battled hard and played with good energy.
“Those are some of the things we preach in practice daily,” she said. “We’re the master of our own energy and effort and some nights it’s there naturally and some nights it’s not. The nights that it’s not we have to dig deep mentally and try to find it.”
Thomas Jefferson is in action next on Tuesday at Sioux City East. The girls' game tips at 5:30, and the boys start at 7.
The Lewis Central girls are in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Indianola, and the boys are in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against St. Albert.