Hatcher leads Lewis Central past Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central boys basketball felt that it might have a mismatch in the paint against Thomas Jefferson but needed someone to step up after starting center Colby Souther wasn’t available due to illness.

That person ended up being senior forward Wyatt Hatcher, who controlled the paint, scoring 25 points.

“We knew we had an advantage on the inside,” Hatcher said. “It was just whether we did it or not, making sure we we’re keeping our defensive possessions solid, just keeping our tempo on the game, so it all worked out.”

His efforts led the Titans to a 63-46 victory.

“I thought we played well. Playing on the road in a city game is never an easy thing to do,” Lewis Central head coach Dan Miller said. “I thought we defended pretty well for the most part. … Give credit to T.J. I thought they played hard the whole game. There wasn’t any quit in them.

“I thought our guys did a good job of getting the ball inside, taking advantage of some of our mismatches physically. We’re pleased with how we played overall.”

Controlling the paint was a big part of the strategy for Lewis Central.