Hawkeye 10 moves to online tickets

Fans of Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, and other Hawkeye 10 conference teams will see a slight shift in the ticketing at sporting events this year.

The Hawkeye 10 conference voted to move to online ticketing this year. Fans will have to go to Bound to buy tickets, and purchase them online.

For this year only, the Hawkeye 10 is allowing a point of sale at the gate where some schools will accept cash, while others will only take a debit or credit card. This choice will be up to the schools' discretion and may change by sport.

Lewis Central hopes that as many fans as possible will purchase tickets online before the game, but will be accepting cash for football games this year, while volleyball tickets can be purchased with a debit or credit card.

This new change is in place for all sporting events that require admission, including junior varsity and middle school games.

The change comes to keep up with current times and limit the amount of cash being exchanged between people.