Heartland Christian stumbles against loud Griswold crowd

Heartland Christian boys and girls basketball played in one of the loudest environments boys head coach Larry Gray had ever heard for a high school game on Friday afternoon at Griswold.

That noise paid off as the Griswold boys won 53-46, and the girls won 62-26.

"They had all of their kids from their school to watch the game," Gray said. "... It was the loudest gym I've ever been in, in my life. Completely full of staff and students and parents. It was pretty cool."

The Heartland boys jumped out to an early lead, but Griswold battled back to take an 8-7 lead after the first quarter. Heartland found its offensive rhythm in the second quarter. The Eagles took command 25-21 by halftime.

The Griswold Tigers started to roll offensively in the second half. Griswold led 40-37 by the end of the third and outscored Heartland 13-9 in the final eight minutes.