Heartland Christian stumbles against loud Griswold crowd

Heartland Christian boys and girls basketball played in one of the loudest environments boys head coach Larry Gray had ever heard for a high school game on Friday afternoon at Griswold.
That noise paid off as the Griswold boys won 53-46, and the girls won 62-26.
"They had all of their kids from their school to watch the game," Gray said. "... It was the loudest gym I've ever been in, in my life. Completely full of staff and students and parents. It was pretty cool."
The Heartland boys jumped out to an early lead, but Griswold battled back to take an 8-7 lead after the first quarter. Heartland found its offensive rhythm in the second quarter. The Eagles took command 25-21 by halftime.
The Griswold Tigers started to roll offensively in the second half. Griswold led 40-37 by the end of the third and outscored Heartland 13-9 in the final eight minutes.
"We just came out early and had the lead and were up at halftime," Gray said. "We were up in the second quarter and felt pretty good about it even though we were shooting at a really low percentage but so were they. Our defense looks pretty good this year. ... Right before the half they went on a run and the second half just got away from us a little bit."
Gray pointed to turnovers as one of the main problems for the Eagles during the game.
Anthony Khol led the team with 15 points, Colton Brennan added 11, Matt Stile scored 10, Max King added four and Gavin Anderson and Bronx Fetter tallied three each.
Khol also blocked three shots, Stile grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, and King swiped three steals.
Heartland is now 0-2 on the season.
"It's early in the season and we're still tying to get together as a team," Gray said. "Right now, offensively is just work. We played well enough to win, especially defensively."
Griswold (1-1) 8 13 19 13 -- 53
Heartland (0-2) 7 18 12 9 -- 46
The Heartland girls fell behind early after Griswold took a 21-3 lead. The Tigers led 45-19 by the end of the first half and 57-19 after three quarters. Heartland won the last quarter 7-5.
"It was a really fun environment to be there with the whole school setting," Stile said. "MIssing two of our starters due to injuries put us in the hole. We're going to have to focus on staying at home on defense. I was proud of my girls for the way they played the fourth quarter. They didn't quit."
Mady Jundt led Heartland with 13 points, Vanessa Nava scored seven, Sudana Khol added four, and Jules Thomas tallied two. Nava also dished out four assists, grabbed seven rebounds and swiped six steals.
Heartland is in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Iowa School for the Deaf.
Griswold (1-1) 21 24 12 5 -- 62
Heartland (0-2) 3 16 0 7 -- 26