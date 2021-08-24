Heartland earns historic win

Tuesday night was historic in many ways for Heartland Christian volleyball.
The Eagles earned their first-ever victory over West Harrison and earned an opening-night victory for the first time in program history as part of a triangular in Mondamin. West Harrison won the first 17 matches between the two schools.
Heartland Christian swept West Harrison 2-0, winning 25-21 and 25-22. The Eagles fell in the second match of the night to Logan-Magnolia, 25-9 and 25-11.
“I think it’s huge for our school and our program,” head coach Heather Heffernan said. “We have super small numbers, but we’ve really focused and talked a lot about playing together as a team, having good attitudes, building each other up, and they did really good with that the whole time.
“Last night, we went out to dinner after practice and had a team-building night. I think that really made a big difference because in the second game, we were up by at least 10 points, and the other team was coming back, but they were able to keep pulling it back and get the win. That was huge. It’s a really big deal.”
Against West Harrison, Emma Brown led the Eagles with eight kills, Mady Jundt totaled six and Grace Heffernan and McKenna McCord each added three. Brennan and Kelsi Fichter led the team with 10 assists each, Fitcher served three aces and McCord finished with a team-high five digs.
In the match against Logan-Magnolia, Heffernan and Brown finished with two kills each and Heffernan finished with four digs.
“Our passing was really good,” Heather Heffernan said. “Our serving went well, and their defense was just really good as well. Our hitting also was in the positive. That was really big for us too, that we weren’t making as many errors.”
Heffernan said Heartland played tough against Logan-Magnolia but struggled against the Panthers serving.
“They were really good. They served tough against us, and we couldn’t quite handle their serves as well,” she said. “We had some good volleys with them, but they were very scrappy and good on defense where they weren’t letting much drop on their side. That’s kind of what we struggled with them.”
Heffernan said a few individuals in particular really helped lead Heartland to victory.
“Grace did really well serving,” she said. “She’s a really got spot server putting it in certain spots, and she did a good job hitting. Emma Brown as well. She served really well for us.”
Heffernan said serve receive and testing some new lineups will be the main focus in practice.
Heartland is in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a triangular at Whiting against Whiting and Cedar Bluffs.