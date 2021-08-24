Heartland earns historic win

In the match against Logan-Magnolia, Heffernan and Brown finished with two kills each and Heffernan finished with four digs.

“Our passing was really good,” Heather Heffernan said. “Our serving went well, and their defense was just really good as well. Our hitting also was in the positive. That was really big for us too, that we weren’t making as many errors.”

Heffernan said Heartland played tough against Logan-Magnolia but struggled against the Panthers serving.

“They were really good. They served tough against us, and we couldn’t quite handle their serves as well,” she said. “We had some good volleys with them, but they were very scrappy and good on defense where they weren’t letting much drop on their side. That’s kind of what we struggled with them.”

Heffernan said a few individuals in particular really helped lead Heartland to victory.

“Grace did really well serving,” she said. “She’s a really got spot server putting it in certain spots, and she did a good job hitting. Emma Brown as well. She served really well for us.”

Heffernan said serve receive and testing some new lineups will be the main focus in practice.

Heartland is in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a triangular at Whiting against Whiting and Cedar Bluffs.