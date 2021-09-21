Heartland splits Monday, Tuesday games

Heartland Christian volleyball rebounded from a home loss on Monday night to Essex, defeating Iowa School for the Deaf in a road match on Tuesday.
The Heartland Christian Eagles swept the ISD Bobcats, 25-3, 25-21, 25-8.
The Eagles got right to business with a 25-3 win in set one over the Bobcats before running into a much more competitive set two. The Bobcats trailed the Eagles by as much as eight points before tying the set late at 20-20.
Heartland then finished the match by scoring five of the last six points to earn the win, 25-21. The Eagles went on to complete the sweep with a 25-8 win in set three to earn their third win of the season.
“The girls played well,” Heffernan said. “Things got rough for us in the second set. I think sometimes in a bigger gym like this we have to adjust to it, but they did a good job and found a way to finish it.
“That second set was an example of why you don’t give up. We struggled a bit with our serve receive, and even though they’re coming at you underhanded rather than over-handed, that comes at differently which takes some adjusting to, but the girls did a good and eventually figured it out and I’m proud of how they did.”
Heartland Christian volleyball fell in a tight, five-set match to the Essex Trojans on Monday night (13-25, 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 15-6) at home.
After falling in the first game of the match the Eagles stormed back and won games two and three over the Trojans. However, the Trojans had a rally of their own, Essex won a competitive set 4 25-21 before completing their comeback in game five with a 15-6 win.
Though the Eagles came up short, Heartland Christian coach Heather Heffernan was pleased with the team’s effort given their numbers heading into the match.
“The game against Essex went well,” Heartland coach Heather Heffernan said. “We took them to five and the girls worked on serving more aggressively and hitting aggressively. We again had to play with only six players due to an injury and one player out sick. I think they did really well without having the choice of having any subs. Jules Thomas stepped up with the most aces on the team and second in digs.”
Heartland Christian 13 25 25 21 6
Essex (2-13) 25 21 17 25 15
Heartland Christian (3-8) 25 25 25
Iowa Deaf 3 21 8