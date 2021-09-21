Heartland splits Monday, Tuesday games

Heartland Christian volleyball rebounded from a home loss on Monday night to Essex, defeating Iowa School for the Deaf in a road match on Tuesday.

The Heartland Christian Eagles swept the ISD Bobcats, 25-3, 25-21, 25-8.

The Eagles got right to business with a 25-3 win in set one over the Bobcats before running into a much more competitive set two. The Bobcats trailed the Eagles by as much as eight points before tying the set late at 20-20.

Heartland then finished the match by scoring five of the last six points to earn the win, 25-21. The Eagles went on to complete the sweep with a 25-8 win in set three to earn their third win of the season.

“The girls played well,” Heffernan said. “Things got rough for us in the second set. I think sometimes in a bigger gym like this we have to adjust to it, but they did a good job and found a way to finish it.

“That second set was an example of why you don’t give up. We struggled a bit with our serve receive, and even though they’re coming at you underhanded rather than over-handed, that comes at differently which takes some adjusting to, but the girls did a good and eventually figured it out and I’m proud of how they did.”