Heartland stalls against Whiting
  • Updated
Heartland girls basketball fell on the road on Tuesday at Whiting 61-18. 

Whiting took a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and led 33-14 at halftime. The Warriors stretched their lead to 49-16 by the end of the third and outscored the Eagles 12-2 in the fourth. 

Madie Jundt led Heartland with eight points, Vanessa Nava scored four and Mckenna McCord, Kaylee Johnson and Holly Lehmer all added two. 

McCord and Nava dished out two assists each, Jundt blocked one shot, Johnson grabbed six rebounds and McCord swiped three steals. 

Heartland falls to 0-2 with the loss and will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Friday at Griswold. 

Whiting (1-1) 16 17 16 12 -- 61

Heartland (0-2) 4 10 2 2 -- 18

