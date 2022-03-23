Heartland's Gray steps down as head coach after 20 years

Heartland Christian boys basketball head coach Larry Gray is stepping down after 20 years. He made the decision official on Tuesday night at the end of season awards banquet.

Gray had a feeling this might be his last year coming into the season. He discussed it with his family and assistant coaches.

"Going into the year, there's always been a few things I think as a head coach ... I think most of them look forward to the practices, the grind, so to speak. For me, leading up to the beginning of the year it just wasn't the same. I didn't feel the same. It's wasn't a dread by any means.

"It was just like 'gosh.' I wasn't feeling like practice number one and knowing that I was getting ready to go into the cold months of the winter, every day practicing just didn't quite seem the same. I knew that going into it. ... I always knew that if the fun started the leave I really seriously needed to look at it."

Gray started his coaching career at his alma mater, Hosanna Christian, in St. Joseph's, Missouri before moving back to Iowa. He was the head coach at Victory Christian School for one season in 2000, which eventually merged with Loess Hills Christian School to form Heartland. Gray was the head coach except for one year.

His coaching career has been full of highlights, including seeing three players, Cody Cunard, Stevie Horan and Colton Brennan, earn all-city honors. Some of the other highlights in Gray's mind include winning their first Corner Conference game on the road at Stanton and going 14-9 in the conference later in his career.

Gray will remain the athletic director and executive director at Heartland Christian, where he hopes to continue to grow all sports, including the boys' basketball team.

"First of all, I’m not going anywhere," he said. "… I’m staying put right here. I have the best job in the world. But, this basketball program has done a lot of pioneering. It’s time for us to not be pioneers anymore. It’s time for us to go to the next level and I just feel like I’m not that guy.

"What I foresee is continued growth. The next guy coming will know the game and strategies more and better than I do, because that’s what these boys need. I’ve taken them as far as I can take them."

The Eagles have had state qualifiers in track and cross country. Gray hopes to see team sports continue to grow to the point where they are qualifying for state tournaments. Other goals include growing the athletic program to include more sports, possibly.

"When you have your name on a uniform and it’s in the public, that’s really, really important," Gray said. "It’s nice to see. Enrollment numbers look really good for next year so it’ll be interesting to see what happens over the next few years for sure. We’ve had state qualifiers in track and cross country. I really want to start seeing state qualifiers in team sports. That’s the goal."