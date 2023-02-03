In the inaugural IGHSAU-sanctioned state championships, a Titan and Bulldog reached Friday’s finals representing their schools as history was made by all.

From Lewis Central, Mahri Manz (140, 45-2) followed three straight pins on Thursday with a 6-0 decision in the semifinals against Moorea Brown from Center Point-Urbana (25-3).

In the championship match, Manz faced undefeated Kiara Djoumessi (47-0) from Waverly-Shell Rock. Manz was pinned just 1:07 into the match but still exited the first-ever IGHSAU sanctioned state tournament with a silver medal.

Riverside’s undefeated Molly Allen (115, 31-0) maintained her perfect record with a major decision 13-3 win over Ellie Weets (44-13) from Vinton-Shellburg in the semifinals. Allen then racked up the points but finished with a pin 4:43 into the match against Molly Sek from Sioux City North (34-5) to win the state championship.

Three Titans and one Bulldog also each placed seventh: Ava McNeal (100, 43-6), Maya Humlicek (105, 48-4) and Espie Almazan (145, 46-4) for Lewis Central, and Carly Henderson (120, 32-7) for Riverside.

Sophie Barnes (125, 47-3) won her consolation semifinal with a first-minute pin and pinned Ames’ Alexis Winkey (30-7) to place third and round out a fourth-place finish (102 points) for the Titans out of over 150 schools.

Riverside (46) finished tied for 22nd, AHSTW (20) was tied-55th, the AL/TJ co-op and Glenwood both (9) tied-90th, and Underwood (6) tied-112th.

“It’s been a long time in the making and it was a really cool atmosphere,” Glenwood head coach Tucker Weber said. “The first session sold out. Unfortunately there’s people that couldn’t attend because it was too small of a venue but they’ll work that out in the future. The atmosphere down there, the girls were all excited and it was awesome and the fans were excited.”

Weber added it was something that “needed to happen years ago,” and that seeing girls wrestle against girls was a “lot better” than going up against the guys.

Isabella Canada (235, 20-4) pinned three straight opponents in the consolation rounds after losing in the quarterfinals as the lone Viking at the state tournament.

Each of the four Squirrels (AL/TJ Co-op) finished their competition on Thursday (Daniela Salinas, Sierra Wieland, Jules Thomas and Kassidy Fiala), as did the Rams’ three (Emily Lundvall, Lauralyse Flint-Spencer and Maya Rivas).

The three Rams are all young, and Weber expects them back next year.

“Having them down there hopefully was an eye opener for them to see how good girls actually are and how hard they work, and to give them a little bit hungry for offseason wrestling and leading into next year.”

Lewis Central’s other state qualifiers were Cierra and Susan Elderbaum and Dana Swedensky, and Kia Meek was the third for Riverside.

Finally, Treynor’s four (Emma Miller, Adalyn Minahan, Andyn White and Emerson Gregg) and Underwood’s Kalen Westerfield rounded out the history-makers out of the Council Bluffs area.

Cardinals head coach Trey Stickler said they are excited to see where they can go as a team and a sport in general.

“We’re excited about the opportunity that they have for the next couple of years, two to three years. I mean, they’re all freshmen and sophomores,” Stickler said. “A lot of these girls haven’t grown up wrestling... so it’s pretty exciting to see how coachable they are and how much they’re willing to put into a sport that they are just learning about.”

Stickler added that Miller initially aimed to get just one win the whole season and wound up winning a match at the state tournament, which exemplifies their room for growth and provides a foundation and inspiration for the next generation.

“They literally are laying the path for the future girl wrestlers and it’s kind of crazy to see too. We have a few young girls that are in the youth program and they idolize those girls and we talked about that a lot too, building character, and they’re role models for those (younger) girls,” Stickler said. “They’re excited to be a part of that.”