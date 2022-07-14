 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hole in one

Frank Brabec hit a hole in one on Thursday at the Council Bluffs Country club on hole 10. The shot was made with a pitching wedge from 118 yards out. Richard Horton, Joe Poljanec and Rich Kramer were witnesses to the hole in one. 

