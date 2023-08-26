Glenwood took both team titles at their home cross country meet on Saturday.

The Ram girls, led by Grace Berglund (third, 19:52.66), Lauren Hughes (seventh, 20:48.92), Breckyn Petersen (eighth, 20:49.97) and Megan Hughes (13th, 21:55.68) in the top 15, scored 44 to beat out Harlan. Caitlin Hebel (17th, 22:11.17)), Haylee Hughes (21st, 23:05.00) and Katelyn Harms (30th, 23:31.60) also finished in the top 30 out of 113 runners.

From Heartland Christian (no team score) Grace Steinmetz and Keira Diehm went 19th (22:33.36) and 20th (22:49.03) to finish among the top runners.

The Yellow Jacket girls were led by Cara Ronk (85th), while the Saintes’ leading runners were freshmen Greta Livingston (53rd) and Maura Ryan (55th).

In the boys 5000-meter run, the Rams were well ahead of second-place Clarinda with a low score of 51. Bryant Keller led the way in second place (15:48.19), and was joined by Liam Hays (sixth, 17:16.18) and Maverick Mixan (10th, 17:37.37) in the top ten.

St. Albert’s Owen Wise (fourth, 17:02.77) and Thomas Jefferson’s Kaiden Hamilton (seventh, 17:20.45) also earned top-ten finishes, though the Falcons placed sixth and the Yellow Jackets seventh as teams.

Bryce Keller (18:13.20) and Bodhi Langillle (18:13.60) went back-to-back in 16th and 17th place for the Rams. Falcon Jacob Boswell (18:47.86) placed 28th to round out the area top-30 finishers.

Lewis Central’s Evan Lillie dominated the boys 2400 middle school run, winning with a time of 10:59.43, well ahead of teammate Marcus Greenwood in second (12:37.14). Sophia Carnes finished second for Glenwood (14:13.93) in the girls run.

Sophomores Carter Lobaugh (43rd) and Sydney Skokan (56th) were the top placers for the Titans in the boys and girls high school runs.