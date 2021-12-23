 Skip to main content
IGHSAU Girls Basketball Rankings Week 5

  • Updated
  • 0
1223-cbn-spo-lcbasketball-p14

Lewis Central's Jordan Petersen (24) defends as Glenwood's Madison Camden (22) looks to pass during the first quarter on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Class 1A 

1 Newell-Fonda 8-1

2 Bishop Garrigan 7-3

3 Exira-EHK 6-0

4 Springville 11-0

5 North Linn 9-1

6 MMCRU 6-0

7 Burlington Notre Dame 8-0

8 North Mahaska 8-1

9 Storm Lake St. Mary's 6-0

10 East Buchanan 7-1

11 Martensdale St. Mary’s 10-0

12 Stanton 7-0

13 Westwood 8-1

14 Montezuma 7-2

15 Woodbine 6-0

Dropped Out: Central Elkader (13)

Class 2A

1 Dike-New Hartford 8-1

2 Denver 9-1

3 Central Lyon 7-1

4 Panorama 9-0

5 Grundy Center 7-1

6 Treynor 9-1

7 Sibley-Ocheyedan 7-2

8 West Hancock 6-2

9 West Branch 6-1

10 Cascade 8-1

11 Aplington-Parkersburg 7-1

12 South Central Calhoun 8-1

13 Mediapolis 8-0

14 Iowa City Regina 7-2

15 Jesup 6-2

Dropped Out: Nodaway Valley (10), North Union (14)

Class 3A

1 Unity Christian 8-1

2 West Lyon 8-0

3 Ballard 9-1

4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 10-0

5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-0

6 Center Point-Urbana 9-1

7 Clear Lake 5-1

8 Cherokee 7-2

9 West Liberty 6-2

10 Davenport Assumption 6-3

11 Roland-Story 6-2

12 Vinton-Shellsburg 7-3

13 West Marshall 8-1

14 West Burlington 7-1

15 Forest City 7-1

Dropped Out: Pocahontas Area (14), Hampton-Dumont-CAL (15)

Class 4A

1 Glenwood 7-1

2 Bishop Heelan 8-0

3 North Polk 9-1

4 Grinnell 7-0

5 Waverly-Shell Rock 7-1

6 Dallas Center-Grimes 6-3

7 Indianola 6-2

8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-2

9 Central DeWitt 6-2

10 Spencer 7-2

11 Pella 6-2

12 North Scott 6-3

13 Benton Community 7-2

14 Winterset 6-2

15 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2

Dropped Out: Carlisle (12)

Class 5A

1 Johnston 10-0

2 Iowa City High 7-0

3 Waterloo West 7-1

4 Dowling Catholic 9-0

5 Iowa City West 6-1

6 Des Moines Roosevelt 5-2

7 Ankeny Centennial 6-2

8 Southeast Polk 5-3

9 Ankeny 6-2

10 West Des Moines Valley 7-2

11 Waukee Nothwest 6-3

12 Cedar Falls 6-2

13 Pleasant Valley 7-1

14 Cedar Rapids Washington 6-3

15 Sioux City East 6-3

Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14)

