IGHSAU Girls Basketball Rankings Week 5

Class 1A
1 Newell-Fonda 8-1
2 Bishop Garrigan 7-3
3 Exira-EHK 6-0
4 Springville 11-0
5 North Linn 9-1
6 MMCRU 6-0
7 Burlington Notre Dame 8-0
8 North Mahaska 8-1
9 Storm Lake St. Mary's 6-0
10 East Buchanan 7-1
11 Martensdale St. Mary’s 10-0
12 Stanton 7-0
13 Westwood 8-1
14 Montezuma 7-2
15 Woodbine 6-0
Dropped Out: Central Elkader (13)
Class 2A
1 Dike-New Hartford 8-1
2 Denver 9-1
3 Central Lyon 7-1
4 Panorama 9-0
5 Grundy Center 7-1
6 Treynor 9-1
7 Sibley-Ocheyedan 7-2
8 West Hancock 6-2
9 West Branch 6-1
10 Cascade 8-1
11 Aplington-Parkersburg 7-1
12 South Central Calhoun 8-1
13 Mediapolis 8-0
14 Iowa City Regina 7-2
15 Jesup 6-2
Dropped Out: Nodaway Valley (10), North Union (14)
Class 3A
1 Unity Christian 8-1
2 West Lyon 8-0
3 Ballard 9-1
4 Estherville-Lincoln Central 10-0
5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-0
6 Center Point-Urbana 9-1
7 Clear Lake 5-1
8 Cherokee 7-2
9 West Liberty 6-2
10 Davenport Assumption 6-3
11 Roland-Story 6-2
12 Vinton-Shellsburg 7-3
13 West Marshall 8-1
14 West Burlington 7-1
15 Forest City 7-1
Dropped Out: Pocahontas Area (14), Hampton-Dumont-CAL (15)
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 7-1
2 Bishop Heelan 8-0
3 North Polk 9-1
4 Grinnell 7-0
5 Waverly-Shell Rock 7-1
6 Dallas Center-Grimes 6-3
7 Indianola 6-2
8 Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-2
9 Central DeWitt 6-2
10 Spencer 7-2
11 Pella 6-2
12 North Scott 6-3
13 Benton Community 7-2
14 Winterset 6-2
15 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2
Dropped Out: Carlisle (12)
Class 5A
1 Johnston 10-0
2 Iowa City High 7-0
3 Waterloo West 7-1
4 Dowling Catholic 9-0
5 Iowa City West 6-1
6 Des Moines Roosevelt 5-2
7 Ankeny Centennial 6-2
8 Southeast Polk 5-3
9 Ankeny 6-2
10 West Des Moines Valley 7-2
11 Waukee Nothwest 6-3
12 Cedar Falls 6-2
13 Pleasant Valley 7-1
14 Cedar Rapids Washington 6-3
15 Sioux City East 6-3
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14)