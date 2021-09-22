IHSAA cuts ticketing fees for 2021-22

The IHSAA announced on Wednesday that they will be absorbing online ticket fees to postseason events starting with the 2021 fall golf state tournament.

Spectators purchasing digital tickets will pay flat and listed pricing to the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s postseason lead-up events.

The IHSAA has been using HomeTown Ticketing since February 2021 to provide digital tickets for select postseason events, with each ticket carrying additional fees for service and credit card processing.

Starting with the 2021 fall golf state tournament, the IHSAA will absorb those fees on every ticket so that fans may attend at the listed price.

“Digital tickets receive positive feedback from our postseason sites, but the processing fees have been frustrating for our fans and member schools,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said in a press release. “We will take on those fees for 2021-22 and try to provide an even easier ticket-buying experience so that what you see is what you get.”

The ticketing measure was approved at the Board of Control meeting on Sept. 17.