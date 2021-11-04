IHSAA to induct 2021 and 2020 football hall of fame classes

Robert Gallery, East Buchanan -- Gallery played tight end, linebacker, punter and kicker for East Buchanan, leading his team to three playoff berths and earning an all-state selection. He later became an All-American at the University of Iowa as an offensive tackle. He won the Outland Award. He became the second pick of the 2004 NFL draft and played with the Raiders, Seahawks and Patriots.

Terry Lambert, Perry -- Lambert played running back and defensive back from 1979 to 1982 before becoming a multi-sport athlete at the University of Dubuque. In 1920 he led Petty to the program's only playoff appearance in the first 30 years of the IHSAA's postseason system. He rushed for 436 yards in one game his senior year, the second-most in state history at the time.

Dan McCarney, Iowa City High -- McCarney was a first-team all-state lineman for Iowa City through his graduation in 1971 The Little Hawks went 8-1 in 1920. He was a three-year starter on the offensive line at the University of Iowa before spending 11 years coaching for Hayden Fry and becoming the longest-tenured and winningest coach in Iowa State football history.