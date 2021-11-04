IHSAA to induct 2021 and 2020 football hall of fame classes

The Iowa High School Athletic Association will induct two classes into the IHSAA Football Hall of Fame in Cedar Falls at the UNI-Dome on Friday, Nov. 19 during the two state-championship games.
The 2020 class was announced last year but the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That class will be inducted during halftime of the Class 3A championship game, which has a kickoff time of 1 p.m.
The 2021 class will be inducted at halftime of the Class 5A championship game set for a 7 p.m. kickoff time.
Class of 2021
Bill Albright, Madrid -- Madrid was a two-time all-state running back and linebacker and led the Tigers to runner-up finishes in 1993 and 1995. He finished with 78 touchdowns which were the fourth-most in state history at the time of his graduation. He finished with 4,331 career rushing yards.
Levi Ferguson, North Mahaska -- Ferguson led North Mahaska to its only football championship in 2005 and hold four state records. He rushed for 7.142 yards from 2002 to 2005. He holds the record for most touchdowns in a season, 64, career, 129, and points in a season (416) and career (847). He went on to play college baseball at Northern Iowa and Indiana State.
Robert Gallery, East Buchanan -- Gallery played tight end, linebacker, punter and kicker for East Buchanan, leading his team to three playoff berths and earning an all-state selection. He later became an All-American at the University of Iowa as an offensive tackle. He won the Outland Award. He became the second pick of the 2004 NFL draft and played with the Raiders, Seahawks and Patriots.
Terry Lambert, Perry -- Lambert played running back and defensive back from 1979 to 1982 before becoming a multi-sport athlete at the University of Dubuque. In 1920 he led Petty to the program's only playoff appearance in the first 30 years of the IHSAA's postseason system. He rushed for 436 yards in one game his senior year, the second-most in state history at the time.
Dan McCarney, Iowa City High -- McCarney was a first-team all-state lineman for Iowa City through his graduation in 1971 The Little Hawks went 8-1 in 1920. He was a three-year starter on the offensive line at the University of Iowa before spending 11 years coaching for Hayden Fry and becoming the longest-tenured and winningest coach in Iowa State football history.
Bret Meyer, Atlantic -- Meyer led Atlantic to an undefeated state championship in 2002 and graduated with over 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. He was named all-conference in four sports and a two-time all-state player and all-class MVP as a senior. He went on to set Iowa State University record for most completions, attempts, passing yards, total yards and offensive class in a career.
Class of 2019
Ryan Hannam, Saint Ansgar -- Hannam was a four-year starter and held Saint Ansgar's record for career receiving yards. He was also the first 1,000-yard rushed in team history. He went on to become a four-year letterwinner at tight end of the University of Sothern Iowa and a fifth-round NFL draft pick. He played five seasons, including a Super Bowl XL appearance with catches for the Seattle Seahawks.
Mike Klinkenborg, Central Lyon -- Klinkenborg was a three-year starter for Central Lyon, playing every snap. He led Central Lyon to three playoff appearances. He finished his career with 417 tackles and earned four varsity letters. He started two years at the University of Iowa and was a team defensive MVP as a junior. he was a team captain and second-team All-Big Ten as a senior.
Jeff Koeppel, Urbandale -- Koeppel was a three-year starter and two=time all-state player on both the offensive and defensive lines for Urbandale. He was the first Gatorade Player of the Year for football in Iowa and the Des Moines Register male athlete of the year in 986. He became a four-year letterwinner at the University of Iowa and started every game his last two seasons. He was also a two-time state heavyweight wrestling champion.
Darin Naatje, Inwood West Lyon -- Naatje was a four-year starter and three-time letterwinner. He played receiver, quarterback and defensive end during his career, scoring 188 career points. He led West Lyon to a state championship in 1998 and was an all-state defensive end. He went on to play football and baseball at Stanford University. He was eventually drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals and spent three years in the minor leagues.
Kevin Sanger, Britt -- Sanger was a four-year letterwinner and playoff qualifier while playing for his father Bob Sanger. He led Britt to runner-up finishes in 1986 and 1987, earning first-team all-state honors in his junior and senior seasons. He was an all-conference defensive back in 1987 and later had an all-conference career at Central College.