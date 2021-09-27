Indian Hills hands Iowa Western first lost

NJCAA Division-I No. 8 Iowa Western women's soccer suffered its first loss of the year on Saturday at No. 7 Indian Hills by a score of 3-1.

The Warriors put the pressure on in the opening moments of the game scoring in the third minute off a rebounded shot.

Rylie Jacobsen tied the game up in the 26th minute. Hannah Estrada found Jacobsen on a long through ball to set up the goal.

The lead didn't last long as Indian Hills took the lead for good in the 38th minute before scoring an insurance goal in the 58th minute off a corner kick.

Iowa Western goalkeeper Judit Goliveras faced nine shots and made six saves.

The Reivers finished with 17 shots during the game, nine of which were on goal.

Iowa Western will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Iowa Central Community College.

Iowa Western (6-1) 1 0 -- 1

Indian Hills (11-0) 2 1 -- 3