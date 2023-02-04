Iowa School for the Deaf hosted a Great Plains Schools for the Deaf Conference round-robin tournament from Thursday to Saturday on their campus in Council Bluffs.

Iowa School for the Deaf girl’s team won two games after beating Colorado 16-15 and New Mexico 27-26, however, they lost in the championship game to Kansas 32-12.

The ISD boys lost all three games throughout the tournament as they lost their first game to Kansas 50-16, their second game to Wisconsin 46-6, and then the consolation game to Minnesota 52-22.

New Mexico defeated Kansas 34-31 in the boys championship game.

Check back soon for more details on this tournament.