Iowa West Sports Plex — an $8.5 million indoor turf facility — is now open in Council Bluffs

The Iowa West Sports Plex is now open.

The $8.5 million indoor turf facility in the Mid-America Center Entertainment District opened this week, according to the Iowa West Foundation.

Located off of 23rd Avenue and adjacent to the Iowa West Field House, the 75,000-square-foot Iowa West Sports Plex features an artificial turf the size of a regulation youth soccer field with the ability to be separated into multiple smaller fields.

The fields can be used for youth baseball, softball, flag football, lacrosse and other sports in addition to soccer as well as for adult leagues in multiple sports. The upstairs features additional seating, and a comfortable viewing area for parents and families.

The facility will be operated and managed by the Council Bluffs Soccer Club, led by Executive Director Arian Haddix. A Council Bluffs native, Haddix brings with her 11-plus years of nonprofit management experience, as well as experience as a former collegiate soccer player for Bellevue University, Iowa West said. Haddix has been involved with Council Bluffs soccer community as a youth player, volunteer coach and most recently as the secretary of the Board of Directors of the CBSC.