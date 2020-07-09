Iowa West Sports Plex — an $8.5 million indoor turf facility — is now open in Council Bluffs

The Iowa West Sports Plex is now open.
The $8.5 million indoor turf facility in the Mid-America Center Entertainment District opened this week, according to the Iowa West Foundation.
Located off of 23rd Avenue and adjacent to the Iowa West Field House, the 75,000-square-foot Iowa West Sports Plex features an artificial turf the size of a regulation youth soccer field with the ability to be separated into multiple smaller fields.
The fields can be used for youth baseball, softball, flag football, lacrosse and other sports in addition to soccer as well as for adult leagues in multiple sports. The upstairs features additional seating, and a comfortable viewing area for parents and families.
The facility will be operated and managed by the Council Bluffs Soccer Club, led by Executive Director Arian Haddix. A Council Bluffs native, Haddix brings with her 11-plus years of nonprofit management experience, as well as experience as a former collegiate soccer player for Bellevue University, Iowa West said. Haddix has been involved with Council Bluffs soccer community as a youth player, volunteer coach and most recently as the secretary of the Board of Directors of the CBSC.
“The Iowa West Foundation embraced the need for the sports plex and created an initiative to make it happen. The leadership of the foundation through their financial commitment along with partnering to drive local and regional community support allowed the facility to be built debt-free,” Haddix said in a release. “This ensures that local teams and athletes don’t have to pay premium prices to practice or play here in Council Bluffs. It truly is a game-changer.”
Iowa West said the sports plex rounds out a handful of recreational amenities pursued by the foundation that were derived from community input, including more walking/biking trails, a new YMCA, a field House for volleyball and basketball, and indoor pickleball courts.
“The multitude of recreational assets established just in the last five years will allow more young athletes in southwest Iowa to play the sports they love all year round and stay within their community while doing so,” Pete Tulipana, president and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, said in a release. “The completion of the Iowa West Sports Plex continues the synergy happening in the MAC District, an area with tremendous potential in Council Bluffs.”
The Council Bluffs Soccer Club is now accepting registrations for its fall, outdoor recreation and academy leagues now through July 17. For more information, go to cbsoccerclub.org.
For information on leagues, rentals and special events at the Iowa West Sports Plex, visit iowawestsportsplex.demosphere-secure.com.