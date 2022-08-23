Iowa Western Athletics Announces Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Reiver Athletics has announced that Chuck Hildreth and the 2012 Football Team have been named to the Iowa Western Athletics Hall of Fame.

Hildreth, a member of the Reiver Wrestling Founders Club, was the longtime President of C&A Scales and helped launch the Iowa Western Wrestling program in 2011-12, providing donations to purchase three wrestling mats and scales. The recently retired Hildreth continues to support the program and the NJCAA National Wrestling Tournament, held at the Mid-America Center, by donating the weigh-in scales for the two-day event.

The 2012 Iowa Western Football Team finished the season with an undefeated record of 12-0 and the program's first football national championship. Led by quarterback Jake Waters, the Reivers had one of the most dominating seasons in NJCAA history. In just the fourth year of existence, Iowa Western outscored their opponents 753-153 while posting 10 games of 50+ points and led the nation in 11 offensive categories.

The 'Darkside' defense was just as dominant, holding their opponents to just 12.8 points per game and six times, held the opposition to single-digit scores. Their plus-22 turnover ratio is still the program standard today.

In the NJCAA title game, the Reivers allowed just 125 yards of total offense to Butler CC (Kan.), defeating the Grizzlies 27-7 in the Graphic Edge Bowl to claim the crown.

The formal hall of fame ceremony will take place at 7p.m. on Friday, September 9th in the Student Center. Tickets are $15 and you can RSVP to athletics@iwcc.edu by Tuesday, August 30th. Hildreth and the 2012 team will also be honored at halftime of the football homecoming game on Saturday, September 10th.